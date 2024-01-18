Latest News Editor's Choice


Umhlolo waseZhwane premieres on Monday

Under the banner of Amplifying Girls Voice Through Digital Arts, a platform dedicated to promoting arts and culture, the Intwasa Arts Festival is gearing up to premiere a compelling short film, "Umhlolo waseZhwane," on Monday.

The film will be premiered on the Amplifying Girls Voice Through Digital Arts YouTube channel.

Produced by the Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo, this film aims to amplify girls' voices through the lens of digital arts, shedding light on crucial social issues young girls face in contemporary society.

Inspired by the true story of Zimbabwe's youngest mother, a 9-year-old girl from Tsholotsho, the film explores the sensitive subject surrounding her pregnancy.

Raisedon Baya, the mind behind the project, shared insights into the film's inspiration, saying, "This short film is part of the Amplifying Girls Voice Through Digital Arts initiative, inspired by the story of the 9-year-old girl who became pregnant in Tsholotsho. The real-life narrative sparked a national debate, raising questions about the circumstances of her pregnancy, whether she was a victim of rape, and the broader discourse on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) in our communities."

Baya emphasised the festival's commitment to showcasing narratives that empower girls and impart valuable lessons.

"We serve as a platform that amplifies girl stories – narratives focused on girl empowerment and stories intended to educate and enlighten girls," he explained.

"Umhlolo waseZhwane" is a creative response to a significant societal issue, leveraging digital arts to engage audiences and generate awareness about the challenges young girls confront.

Source - The Chronicle

