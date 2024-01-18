Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Sengezo Tshabangu wins again

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
CCC's interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu yesterday dealt the party's beleaguered leader Nelson Chamisa yet another blow after High Court Judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda ruled in favour of his application that the names of 23 party candidates be removed from the ballot papers to be used in the February 3 by-elections.

Those barred from contesting in the polls to be held in a fortnight under the CCC banner include deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba who was legislator for Pelandaba-Tshabalala, former leader of the opposition in Parliament Amos Chibaya who was Mkoba North Member of Parliament and Stephen Chagwiza who was representing Goromonzi South.

Former Harare Mayor Ian Makone who was Councillor for Ward 18 is also among the 20 councillors to be expunged from the ballot papers.

The 23 had defiantly filed their nomination papers under the CCC which had recalled them in the first place, defying an earlier order by the High Court that prohibited recalled MPs from running for office in by-elections under the opposition party's banner.

Tshabangu's High Court victory consequently casts Chamisa and his faction in dire straits as he has now evidently lost control of the party he formed two years ago.

Justice Kwenda issued the order on the premise that the 23 candidates had ceased to be eligible to represent the opposition party when they were recalled by the party's secretary-general.

"Indeed the respondents were recalled by the first applicant, indeed vacancies were created, by-elections were called for and will be held.

"Having observed the above I find that the applicants have proved or made a good case to declare a correct position which is that the respondents having ceased to be members of CCC and not having being reinstated will not contest in the by-elections under CCC.

"Therefore, consequently it is ordered that the names of the first to the 23 respondents shall not be on ballot papers as members of CCC," he ruled.

Justice Kwenda urged the CCC to put their house in order while also reprimanding them for wanting to "transmit factionalism" into the High Court.

The CCC's internal disputes, he said, had nothing to do with the High Court.

"On documents before me I see factions. Certain people are not happy about the recall. I think this issue should resolved internally.

"There are issues the party should resolve and that should not concern me. Those differences must be resolved.

"It is regrettable that in advancing arguments the respondents lawyers sought to transmit that factionalism in the High Court to say I should depart from the judgement my colleague Justice Katiyo made," he said.

Justice Kwenda said he had been guided by precedent that had been set during the High Court's previous pronouncements.

"The court abides by its previous decisions. The law requires the High Court to follow its previous pronouncement. This court is however, not prohibited to depart from its previous pronouncement.

"In this matter I did not receive arguments to the effect that this case is not different from the previous ones.

"Ordinarily I would be expected to follow the ruling made in the previous judgements," he said.

Tshabangu's lawyer Mr Nqobani Sithole said they were delighted with the ruling.

"We are excited that our clients' rights have been vindicated, we always knew that there is only one CCC of course there could be factions within the CCC as the judge noted.

"It was always as clear as the sun rising from the East," he said.

Chamisa's faction, said Mr Sithole, seemed not to be learning from previous judgements.

He went on to vehemently warn the 23 against misrepresenting themselves as CCC candidates, while noting that Justice Kwenda urged the party to put their house in order.

"One of the things that the Judge said which we have always been saying is that there is need for dialogue and engagement within the party.

"Those that do not belong to the party should not purport to represent the party in this coming by-election," he said.

In an interview after the ruling, CCC lawyer Obey Shava said the ruling had been made hence he would go on to consult his clients.

"The court made a finding that the Members of Parliament and Councillors recalled by CCC remain recalled and the court also made a finding that they cannot be on the ballot under the banner of CCC because according to the Court's reason they were recalled by the same party that they filed the nomination papers under," he said.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Zimbabwean 'advocate' arrested with fake credentials in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 462 Views

4 Zimbabweans arrested for illicit cigarettes and bribery in Limpopo

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Chamisa's lawyer resigns

4 hrs ago | 959 Views

Lunga-Mbatha awarded US$47 850 for unfair dismissal by CZI

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zanu-PF Zvimba East by-election candidate fights for families facing eviction

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Man slits his throat in public

5 hrs ago | 525 Views

Umhlolo waseZhwane premieres on Monday

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa heads to DRC for Tshisekedi inauguration

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe, Mozambique agree to refurbish, expand rail link

5 hrs ago | 79 Views

Global headwinds spell doom for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 219 Views

Cop nabbed for carrying unlicensed pistol

16 hrs ago | 519 Views

Petrotrade takes strides towards accountability

19 hrs ago | 248 Views

America blasted for its double stadards on elections

20 hrs ago | 547 Views

Mutsvangwa called to order over war vets association control

21 hrs ago | 900 Views

Chamisa hints on alternative as Tshabangu fights on

21 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Gukurahundi genocide workshop raises eyebrows over chief's role

21 hrs ago | 408 Views

Mwonzora elected as spokesperson of NERA not NERO

21 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Zimbabwean truckers, refused licence renewals in SA, head for Poland

22 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Mnangagwa's handlers shut door on Bulawayo based author

23 hrs ago | 439 Views

The Embarrassment of Chamisa's 'Democratic Alternative of Zimbabwe'

23 hrs ago | 677 Views

The Sad Truth About CCC

23 hrs ago | 602 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs barred from by-elections

23 hrs ago | 561 Views

25 school kids 'kidnapped' from Harare

23 hrs ago | 410 Views

Advocate Mafume says those seeking his ouster 'misread the law'

23 hrs ago | 377 Views

Axed CCC MPs lose court battle

23 hrs ago | 147 Views

High Court to hand down judgement on CCC MPs' challenge against ballot removal

23 hrs ago | 87 Views

Blow for Chamisa

23 hrs ago | 512 Views

Zanu-PF members label police liars

23 hrs ago | 173 Views

Harare councillors attend meetings drunk

23 hrs ago | 122 Views

Council fences off Plumtree sewage ponds

23 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chinese tech to help Zimbabwe police crackdown on drug barons

23 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa's govt trying to create a certain narrative about Gukurahundi genocide

23 hrs ago | 106 Views

Man fatally attacked with iron bars at nightclub, suspects at large

23 hrs ago | 118 Views

'I'll follow Chamisa no matter what!' Only one devoid of common sense would especially given his track record

18 Jan 2024 at 19:43hrs | 1863 Views

Non-Aligned Movement is a big sham!

18 Jan 2024 at 19:35hrs | 569 Views

Zanu-PF member wants govt officials barred from seeking medical attention abroad

18 Jan 2024 at 18:28hrs | 1037 Views

Insiza NGOs abruptly suspended in documentation blitz

18 Jan 2024 at 18:28hrs | 594 Views

Court dismisses another application filed by Chamisa's CCC

18 Jan 2024 at 18:19hrs | 1387 Views

Bulawayo Polytechnic bans 'revealing' clothes by students, visitors

18 Jan 2024 at 18:07hrs | 1122 Views

Mangudya says Zimdollar turmoil temporary

18 Jan 2024 at 17:55hrs | 1131 Views

'Chamisa has no power to fire, recall Harare Mayor'

18 Jan 2024 at 17:54hrs | 1288 Views

Mnangagwa to use Presidential Powers to take over control of CCC run Harare Council?

18 Jan 2024 at 17:54hrs | 1175 Views

Zanu-PF files application barring Chamisa candidate from February by-election

18 Jan 2024 at 17:53hrs | 409 Views

Zimdollar further tumbles against US dollar

18 Jan 2024 at 17:52hrs | 920 Views

ConCourt throws out 'unfounded' application accusing Chamisa's lawyer of graft

18 Jan 2024 at 17:52hrs | 375 Views

Cholera outbreak kills more than 400 in Zambia

18 Jan 2024 at 17:51hrs | 216 Views

Zuma prohibited from seeking re-election as president: electoral commission

18 Jan 2024 at 17:51hrs | 610 Views

Chamisa gives up on CCC name?

18 Jan 2024 at 17:51hrs | 2545 Views

CCC councillors hire retired Zanu-PF apologist as chamber secretary

18 Jan 2024 at 17:49hrs | 364 Views