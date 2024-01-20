No parking fees for those over 70 years old

News / Local

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO residents who are 70 years old and above will now be exempted from paying parking fees in the city as part of the local authority's endeavour to honour them for their contribution to the growth and development of the city.The exemption was announced by the City of Bulawayo's partner in parking management, Tendy Three Investments (TTI) on Friday, who requested those who fall under the category to bring their documents for registration by 30 January.City of Bulawayo acting corporate communications manager, Miss Bongiwe Ngwenya said the exemption was in line with the local authority's policy which was already being effected on rates and bills."This is an appreciation of the contributions of the elderly who have worked for the growth and development of Bulawayo during their peak days. The exemption package is a way of honouring them. The package also came about following stakeholder consultation and residents' contributions towards service delivery and a call from the policy makers for such consideration to ease the livelihoods of the elderly who have passed working age," said Miss Ngwenya.According to the exempting package, those eligible will have 25 hours of free parking a month with one registered motor vehicle per elderly person. In addition, the senior citizen must be in use of the vehicle either as a driver or passenger. The exemption will be valid for one calendar year and renewable annually. Motorists pay US$1 for one hour to park in the city centre."Upon utilisation of the 25 hours of free parking within a particular month, the motor vehicle will be required to thereafter commence payment of regular parking fees. Any vehicle found misusing this exemption package will be permanently removed from the database without possibility of re-submission of the application. The exemption allows you to park within the designated white boundary parking bays and exempted vehicles found in violation of the City of Bulawayo (Clamping and Tow Away) By-laws will be dealt with as per the By-Laws," reads the notice from TTI.To be registered for the exemption package, those eligible must provide a national identity card, proof of residence in Bulawayo, valid driver's licence and a motor vehicle registration book in the name of the eligible senior citizen. The vehicle registration must not be less than three months from 15 January 2024.