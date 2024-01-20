Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Prisoner sentenced to 52 years for carjacking, armed robbery

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FOR Joshua Zirebwa who committed a spate of robberies in Bulawayo and was incarcerated at Khami Prison, it has been 18 years of remorse, regret and above all, a journey of life changing lessons under the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services rehabilitation programmes.

He was arrested for carjacking, armed robbery, plain robbery and was heavily sentenced on account of the several counts he was convicted of. As each day passes, his hopes are shattered that one day he will be a free man. This is because he has seen numerous inmates being given amnesty with some who committed murder and were condemned to the death row. However, he might have to serve his entire 52 years as his offence does not fall under the amnesty category, a situation which he feels authorities should consider revisiting.

"I committed these offences when I was 22 years-old. I did not kill anyone but due to the numerous counts that I had, I was sentenced to 52 years in prison. I have served 18 years, but what pains me is that when amnesty comes, our category is left out. Our prison officers know our behaviour for the past 18 years but they do not have the power to recommend me for amnesty. I have seen murderers coming to prison with death sentences, and after 10 years being put to life and five years on benefitting from amnesty. But as for me, I have to serve 52 years which means I will come out at the age of 74. If you come here after 10 years, you will find me here, but I have been rehabilitated for more than a decade. We plead with Government to consider that," said Mr Zirebwa.

Other prisoners at Khami Prison Complex on the outskirts of Bulawayo pleaded with law makers to come up with a piece of legislation that will see them being fully reintegrated into society without the "ex-convict" discrimination tag. The plea was amplified by inmates yesterday when they got an opportunity to meet a high level delegation that was led by the Deputy Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Advocate Nobert Mazungunye, that was on a tour to have an appreciation of the state of the country's prisons. Adv Mazungunye was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary in his ministry, Mrs Vimbai Nyemba, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu and other senior officers.

They completed their tour at Khami Maximum Prison where the inmates got time to interact with the officials and pour out their concerns. It was the Khami Maximum Prison Imbube dance ensemble which welcomed the delegation and presented an emotional plea to the delegation through song and dance.

"We want to welcome you to Khami Maximum Prison, rehabilitation centre. We want to plead with our legislators who were voted into Parliament in order for them to advocate for peace and our well-being. To advocate for our rights as prisoners.

"Our Constitution, Section 56 (1) one says all persons are equal before the law and have the right to equal protection and benefit of the law. Women and men have the right to equal treatment, including the right to equal opportunities in political, economic, cultural and social spheres.

"Every person has the right not to be treated in an unfairly discriminatory manner on such grounds as their nationality, race, colour, tribe, place of birth, ethnic or social origin, language, class, religious belief, political affiliation, opinion, custom, culture, sex, gender, marital status, age, pregnancy, disability or economic or social status, or whether they were born in or out of wedlock," sang the group.

Source - The Sunday News

Comments


Must Read

SA govt called to stop exploitation of Zimbabwe domestic workers

37 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabweans must hold the Judiciary and ZEC accountable for contested elections

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Vandalised sporting facilities rile Bulawayo residents

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Collapsed drainage system worries Bulawayo residents

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Hwende challenges Chamisa to save sinking opposition

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Fresh measures to prop up Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe arrears clearance, debt resolution talks resume

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe receives 1 million cholera vaccines, none for Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zanu-PF eyes by-elections clean sweep

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe now has a system that works

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe to intensify lobby for UN Security Council seat

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

9 to contest in Highlanders elections

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

BCC sparks controversy with debit cards notice

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

No parking fees for those over 70 years old

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

2 500 Cowdray Park houses connect to Zesa

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa not a game-changer but merely going in circles

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Cop steals $15 at roadblock

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

A chitchat ain't an interview

17 hrs ago | 403 Views

Thief forced to eat raw, unplucked chicken

17 hrs ago | 868 Views

Umjolo gone bad

17 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Gukurahundi genocide brigade was deployed on this day 41 years ago

17 hrs ago | 775 Views

Tommy Sithole to be replaced as Zimpapers board chair

17 hrs ago | 442 Views

Youngest prominent Zim lawyer featured in Fortune Africa

21 hrs ago | 2593 Views

Zimbabwean 'advocate' arrested with fake credentials in South Africa

20 Jan 2024 at 08:57hrs | 2013 Views

4 Zimbabweans arrested for illicit cigarettes and bribery in Limpopo

20 Jan 2024 at 08:52hrs | 396 Views

Chamisa's lawyer resigns

20 Jan 2024 at 08:39hrs | 3667 Views

Lunga-Mbatha awarded US$47 850 for unfair dismissal by CZI

20 Jan 2024 at 08:34hrs | 478 Views

Zanu-PF Zvimba East by-election candidate fights for families facing eviction

20 Jan 2024 at 07:08hrs | 299 Views

Man slits his throat in public

20 Jan 2024 at 07:08hrs | 1323 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu wins again

20 Jan 2024 at 07:08hrs | 1228 Views

Umhlolo waseZhwane premieres on Monday

20 Jan 2024 at 07:07hrs | 109 Views

Mnangagwa heads to DRC for Tshisekedi inauguration

20 Jan 2024 at 07:07hrs | 202 Views

Zimbabwe, Mozambique agree to refurbish, expand rail link

20 Jan 2024 at 07:06hrs | 172 Views

Global headwinds spell doom for Zimbabwe

20 Jan 2024 at 07:06hrs | 447 Views

Cop nabbed for carrying unlicensed pistol

19 Jan 2024 at 20:10hrs | 637 Views

Petrotrade takes strides towards accountability

19 Jan 2024 at 16:57hrs | 275 Views

America blasted for its double stadards on elections

19 Jan 2024 at 15:58hrs | 641 Views

Mutsvangwa called to order over war vets association control

19 Jan 2024 at 15:30hrs | 1151 Views

Chamisa hints on alternative as Tshabangu fights on

19 Jan 2024 at 14:55hrs | 2001 Views

Gukurahundi genocide workshop raises eyebrows over chief's role

19 Jan 2024 at 14:45hrs | 448 Views

Mwonzora elected as spokesperson of NERA not NERO

19 Jan 2024 at 14:44hrs | 1947 Views

Zimbabwean truckers, refused licence renewals in SA, head for Poland

19 Jan 2024 at 14:00hrs | 2421 Views

Mnangagwa's handlers shut door on Bulawayo based author

19 Jan 2024 at 13:37hrs | 555 Views

The Embarrassment of Chamisa's 'Democratic Alternative of Zimbabwe'

19 Jan 2024 at 13:22hrs | 804 Views

The Sad Truth About CCC

19 Jan 2024 at 13:17hrs | 737 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs barred from by-elections

19 Jan 2024 at 13:15hrs | 583 Views

25 school kids 'kidnapped' from Harare

19 Jan 2024 at 13:13hrs | 455 Views

Advocate Mafume says those seeking his ouster 'misread the law'

19 Jan 2024 at 13:12hrs | 419 Views

Axed CCC MPs lose court battle

19 Jan 2024 at 13:09hrs | 153 Views