BCC sparks controversy with debit cards notice

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) was last Friday forced to withdraw a notice stating that only bank debit cards bearing the name of the owner of the property will be accepted for rates payment which was meant to control the number of illegal money changers at its revenue halls.The notice which was posted at the local authority's revenue halls, attracted a public outcry, with people noting that the move affected those who leased properties who are a majority in the city."Residents and stakeholders of the City of Bulawayo are notified that with effect from 22 January only debit cards bearing the name of the rates/water account holder being paid for will be accepted at all our payment points," reads the notice.However, it has since emerged that the notice has since been withdrawn. The Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, confirmed the authenticity of the notice, but said they had to withdraw it after stakeholders raised a number of legitimate concerns regarding the policy."This is part of the strategy that as council we decided to embark on seeing that there was a rise of illegal money changers that were fleecing the public at our revenue halls. However, following the flighting of the notice on Friday, the public made us realise a number of weaknesses regarding the policy hence we decided to withdraw it as we continue to consult and see how best we can refine it," said Mr Dube.Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) secretary for administration, Mr Thembelani Dube took a swipe at the local authority saying that residents were being punished for the misdemeanours of council employees who had turned into illegal money change agents."We have numerous cases where council employees take cash from residents and swipe for them, it is happening every day at council revenue offices. Their staff are abusing the facility and the local authority is not reacting properly to something that is happening internally."It is a fact that very few property owners are staying at their houses, it is either they are renting them out or their children or relatives are staying in those properties. Some people are paying rentals for their relatives who cannot afford, so are we saying that they can no longer do this now with this policy," said Mr Dube.He further accused the local authority of attempting to ban the use of local currency by the introduction of the policy, as those living on rented properties will be forced to source foreign currency to pay their bills.