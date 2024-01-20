9 to contest in Highlanders elections

News / Local

NOMINATIONS for Highlanders elections closed yesterday with nine candidates having submitted papers for the 4 February elections.Those wishing to stand in the elections for the positions of chairman, executive secretary and committee member had until mid-day yesterday to submit their nomination forms at the club offices.Peter Dube, the election returning officer said he would only be in a position to divulge the names of the candidates after the electoral college sits tomorrow."Very little has happened on the administrative side except to say nomination forms have been received after the opening period for the process which just closed today (yesterday). What we have done is to receive those forms and acknowledge receipt. We will come back on Monday and go through all of them and verify all the details on them to say all requirements have been met and then we can let the members, public and everyone else know that these are the actual names of candidates," said Dube.He confirmed nine aspiring candidates had picked up forms."All in all we received nine nomination forms. We had two forms for the positions of committee member, three for the secretary position and four for the chairman's post. An electoral committee or college is put including members of the board of trustees and executive committee. The names will be shared on Monday," said Dube.Candidates ought to have been Highlanders members for an uninterrupted period of 24 months, have to get their nomination forms signed by a minimum of 10 Bosso members in good standing and are required to pay a nomination fee of US$200 to qualify as contestants in the elections.The nomination fee is refundable if a candidate receives at least 10 percent of the total votes cast for the position they are contesting in. Despite the returning officer not giving candidates names, Zimpapers Sports Hub understands for the position of chairman, incumbent Johnfat Sibanda is set to be challenged by Kenneth Mhlophe, Nodumo Nyathi and Eddison Dube. The secretary-general post sees Morgen "Gazza" Dube seeking re-election. He will be challenged by Nsikelelo Moyo and Raerburn Ndebele.Committee member Mgcini Mafu has publicly declared he will not be seeking another term of office and the two candidates vying for the post are Bheka Sibanda and Kindman Ndlovu. According to the club constitution, the nomination and Electoral College shall sit as a court on a set date but soon after the closure of nominations to verify and consider nominations.Candidates or their agents may be present at the verification process and may be allowed to make representations in support of their nominations at the end of which the Nomination and Electoral Review Committee shall publish the list of successful candidates for any contested position.