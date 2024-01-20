Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF eyes by-elections clean sweep

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The ruling party, Zanu-PF, will capitalise on confusion in the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to win the February 3 by-elections.

This was said by the party's national political commissar, Dr Mike Bimha, after a meeting with Mashonaland West provincial leadership in Chegutu to ascertain the level of preparedness for by-elections in Chegutu West and Zvimba East constituencies.

By-elections will be held to fill vacancies in six National Assembly seats and 28 local authority wards.

Dr Bimha said Zanu-PF was going to reclaim all the seats.

"What is pleasing is that the province is united and the campaign teams are working in unison to support the candidates," he said.

"As a result, we are confident of romping to victory in all the seats.

"I would like to thank the leadership in Mashonaland West for working as a united front for Zanu-PF to win the forthcoming elections."

Dr Bimha said the polls, necessitated by recalls of CCC legislators, offer a chance for Zanu-PF to capitalise on chaos in the opposition.

"This is an opportunity for us to interact with our electorate and find out the concerns they have while at the same time we impart to them what the Government and the party are doing in terms of national development," he said.

Dr Bimha said the ruling party was undertaking high-impact and life-changing developmental projects that resonate with the needs of the electorate.

Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka assured President Mnangagwa of a resounding win for the party in the two constituencies and seven wards where by-elections will be held.

"We are working tirelessly to win all the seats that will be contested," she said.

Zanu-PF will be represented by Shakemore Timburwa in the Chegutu West polls.

Timburwa said the confusion rocking the opposition will ensure that voters dump the CCC.

"Preparedness determines success and if you are not prepared for the election, that gives us an advantage as an organised party," he said.

"Zanu-PF is strategically planned and has structures.

"We are dealing with confused people.

"As a party, we will maximise on that confusion."

In Zvimba East, Kudakwashe Mananzva will contest on the ruling party's ticket.

The vacancies arose following recalls by CCC interim secretary-general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu.

Polls are also scheduled to be held in Mkoba North, Seke, Goromonzi West and Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituencies.

Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Elections, #CCC

Comments


Must Read

SA govt called to stop exploitation of Zimbabwe domestic workers

14 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabweans must hold the Judiciary and ZEC accountable for contested elections

41 mins ago | 31 Views

Vandalised sporting facilities rile Bulawayo residents

49 mins ago | 36 Views

Collapsed drainage system worries Bulawayo residents

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Hwende challenges Chamisa to save sinking opposition

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Fresh measures to prop up Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe arrears clearance, debt resolution talks resume

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe receives 1 million cholera vaccines, none for Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe now has a system that works

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe to intensify lobby for UN Security Council seat

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

9 to contest in Highlanders elections

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

BCC sparks controversy with debit cards notice

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Prisoner sentenced to 52 years for carjacking, armed robbery

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

No parking fees for those over 70 years old

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

2 500 Cowdray Park houses connect to Zesa

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa not a game-changer but merely going in circles

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Cop steals $15 at roadblock

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

A chitchat ain't an interview

16 hrs ago | 400 Views

Thief forced to eat raw, unplucked chicken

16 hrs ago | 865 Views

Umjolo gone bad

16 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Gukurahundi genocide brigade was deployed on this day 41 years ago

17 hrs ago | 766 Views

Tommy Sithole to be replaced as Zimpapers board chair

17 hrs ago | 440 Views

Youngest prominent Zim lawyer featured in Fortune Africa

21 hrs ago | 2564 Views

Zimbabwean 'advocate' arrested with fake credentials in South Africa

20 Jan 2024 at 08:57hrs | 2006 Views

4 Zimbabweans arrested for illicit cigarettes and bribery in Limpopo

20 Jan 2024 at 08:52hrs | 396 Views

Chamisa's lawyer resigns

20 Jan 2024 at 08:39hrs | 3641 Views

Lunga-Mbatha awarded US$47 850 for unfair dismissal by CZI

20 Jan 2024 at 08:34hrs | 476 Views

Zanu-PF Zvimba East by-election candidate fights for families facing eviction

20 Jan 2024 at 07:08hrs | 298 Views

Man slits his throat in public

20 Jan 2024 at 07:08hrs | 1316 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu wins again

20 Jan 2024 at 07:08hrs | 1219 Views

Umhlolo waseZhwane premieres on Monday

20 Jan 2024 at 07:07hrs | 109 Views

Mnangagwa heads to DRC for Tshisekedi inauguration

20 Jan 2024 at 07:07hrs | 202 Views

Zimbabwe, Mozambique agree to refurbish, expand rail link

20 Jan 2024 at 07:06hrs | 172 Views

Global headwinds spell doom for Zimbabwe

20 Jan 2024 at 07:06hrs | 447 Views

Cop nabbed for carrying unlicensed pistol

19 Jan 2024 at 20:10hrs | 637 Views

Petrotrade takes strides towards accountability

19 Jan 2024 at 16:57hrs | 275 Views

America blasted for its double stadards on elections

19 Jan 2024 at 15:58hrs | 640 Views

Mutsvangwa called to order over war vets association control

19 Jan 2024 at 15:30hrs | 1149 Views

Chamisa hints on alternative as Tshabangu fights on

19 Jan 2024 at 14:55hrs | 2001 Views

Gukurahundi genocide workshop raises eyebrows over chief's role

19 Jan 2024 at 14:45hrs | 448 Views

Mwonzora elected as spokesperson of NERA not NERO

19 Jan 2024 at 14:44hrs | 1943 Views

Zimbabwean truckers, refused licence renewals in SA, head for Poland

19 Jan 2024 at 14:00hrs | 2404 Views

Mnangagwa's handlers shut door on Bulawayo based author

19 Jan 2024 at 13:37hrs | 555 Views

The Embarrassment of Chamisa's 'Democratic Alternative of Zimbabwe'

19 Jan 2024 at 13:22hrs | 803 Views

The Sad Truth About CCC

19 Jan 2024 at 13:17hrs | 737 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs barred from by-elections

19 Jan 2024 at 13:15hrs | 583 Views

25 school kids 'kidnapped' from Harare

19 Jan 2024 at 13:13hrs | 455 Views

Advocate Mafume says those seeking his ouster 'misread the law'

19 Jan 2024 at 13:12hrs | 418 Views

Axed CCC MPs lose court battle

19 Jan 2024 at 13:09hrs | 153 Views