Zanu-PF eyes by-elections clean sweep

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The ruling party, Zanu-PF, will capitalise on confusion in the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to win the February 3 by-elections.This was said by the party's national political commissar, Dr Mike Bimha, after a meeting with Mashonaland West provincial leadership in Chegutu to ascertain the level of preparedness for by-elections in Chegutu West and Zvimba East constituencies.By-elections will be held to fill vacancies in six National Assembly seats and 28 local authority wards.Dr Bimha said Zanu-PF was going to reclaim all the seats."What is pleasing is that the province is united and the campaign teams are working in unison to support the candidates," he said."As a result, we are confident of romping to victory in all the seats."I would like to thank the leadership in Mashonaland West for working as a united front for Zanu-PF to win the forthcoming elections."Dr Bimha said the polls, necessitated by recalls of CCC legislators, offer a chance for Zanu-PF to capitalise on chaos in the opposition."This is an opportunity for us to interact with our electorate and find out the concerns they have while at the same time we impart to them what the Government and the party are doing in terms of national development," he said.Dr Bimha said the ruling party was undertaking high-impact and life-changing developmental projects that resonate with the needs of the electorate.Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka assured President Mnangagwa of a resounding win for the party in the two constituencies and seven wards where by-elections will be held."We are working tirelessly to win all the seats that will be contested," she said.Zanu-PF will be represented by Shakemore Timburwa in the Chegutu West polls.Timburwa said the confusion rocking the opposition will ensure that voters dump the CCC."Preparedness determines success and if you are not prepared for the election, that gives us an advantage as an organised party," he said."Zanu-PF is strategically planned and has structures."We are dealing with confused people."As a party, we will maximise on that confusion."In Zvimba East, Kudakwashe Mananzva will contest on the ruling party's ticket.The vacancies arose following recalls by CCC interim secretary-general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu.Polls are also scheduled to be held in Mkoba North, Seke, Goromonzi West and Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituencies.