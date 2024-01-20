Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Fresh measures to prop up Zimdollar

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The GOVERNMENT is set to unveil new interventions, which may include reforming the foreign currency auction system and boosting foreign currency supply in the market, to deal with the recent volatility affecting the Zimbabwe dollar.

The recent weakening of the local currency has been attributed to speculative behaviour and scarcity of hard currency in the market during "this high-demand season".

There is generally high demand for foreign currency during the first months of the year owing to a mismatch between the increased demand for imports and low foreign currency inflows into the economy.

The Zimbabwe dollar has lost significant ground to the United States dollar over the last three weeks.

On the parallel market, the exchange rate has weakened from US$1:$9 800 during the last week of December to US$1: $13 000 last week.

On the official market, the rate stood at US$1: 5 903 on December 29 and has since declined to US$1: $8 331.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor

Mthuli Ncube told The Sunday Mail that Government will roll out both fiscal and monetary policy interventions to stem further decline of the local unit.

"Currency volatility is being caused by speculative behaviour in the market and a shortage of foreign currency during this high-demand season," he said.

"Government will be taking further fiscal and monetary policy measures, which may include auction redesign in order to deal with the volatility.

"Government will also increase the supply of foreign currency at a time when demand for it is high."

Government, Minister Ncube said, will institute measures to deal with recent currency volatility "so as to reduce its impact on domestic inflation and general price increases".

Economist Dr Kingston Kanyile said Government must manage money supply.

"There is need for fiscal discipline and for the Government to manage money supply and stay committed to budget expenditure," he said.

"Although it might be difficult to stay within the budget given the weakening of commodity prices and climate change, it is important for Government to be committed to fiscal discipline."

Presenting the 2024 National Budget last year, Professor Ncube said Government will continue to entrench measures that foster currency stability.

"Fiscal restraint, together with a healthy current account position, provides the necessary conditions for currency and price stability," he said.

"In this regard, to effectively manage liquidity in the economy, the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee is expected to continue to implement policies that maintain non-inflationary liquidity of the local currency and a stable exchange rate.

"Specifically, the central bank will target a month-on-month inflation rate of less than 3 percent throughout 2024."

Source - The Sunday Mail

Comments


Must Read

SA govt called to stop exploitation of Zimbabwe domestic workers

14 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabweans must hold the Judiciary and ZEC accountable for contested elections

41 mins ago | 31 Views

Vandalised sporting facilities rile Bulawayo residents

49 mins ago | 36 Views

Collapsed drainage system worries Bulawayo residents

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Hwende challenges Chamisa to save sinking opposition

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe arrears clearance, debt resolution talks resume

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe receives 1 million cholera vaccines, none for Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zanu-PF eyes by-elections clean sweep

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe now has a system that works

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe to intensify lobby for UN Security Council seat

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

9 to contest in Highlanders elections

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

BCC sparks controversy with debit cards notice

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Prisoner sentenced to 52 years for carjacking, armed robbery

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

No parking fees for those over 70 years old

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

2 500 Cowdray Park houses connect to Zesa

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa not a game-changer but merely going in circles

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Cop steals $15 at roadblock

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

A chitchat ain't an interview

16 hrs ago | 400 Views

Thief forced to eat raw, unplucked chicken

16 hrs ago | 865 Views

Umjolo gone bad

16 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Gukurahundi genocide brigade was deployed on this day 41 years ago

17 hrs ago | 766 Views

Tommy Sithole to be replaced as Zimpapers board chair

17 hrs ago | 440 Views

Youngest prominent Zim lawyer featured in Fortune Africa

21 hrs ago | 2564 Views

Zimbabwean 'advocate' arrested with fake credentials in South Africa

20 Jan 2024 at 08:57hrs | 2006 Views

4 Zimbabweans arrested for illicit cigarettes and bribery in Limpopo

20 Jan 2024 at 08:52hrs | 396 Views

Chamisa's lawyer resigns

20 Jan 2024 at 08:39hrs | 3641 Views

Lunga-Mbatha awarded US$47 850 for unfair dismissal by CZI

20 Jan 2024 at 08:34hrs | 476 Views

Zanu-PF Zvimba East by-election candidate fights for families facing eviction

20 Jan 2024 at 07:08hrs | 298 Views

Man slits his throat in public

20 Jan 2024 at 07:08hrs | 1316 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu wins again

20 Jan 2024 at 07:08hrs | 1219 Views

Umhlolo waseZhwane premieres on Monday

20 Jan 2024 at 07:07hrs | 109 Views

Mnangagwa heads to DRC for Tshisekedi inauguration

20 Jan 2024 at 07:07hrs | 202 Views

Zimbabwe, Mozambique agree to refurbish, expand rail link

20 Jan 2024 at 07:06hrs | 172 Views

Global headwinds spell doom for Zimbabwe

20 Jan 2024 at 07:06hrs | 447 Views

Cop nabbed for carrying unlicensed pistol

19 Jan 2024 at 20:10hrs | 637 Views

Petrotrade takes strides towards accountability

19 Jan 2024 at 16:57hrs | 275 Views

America blasted for its double stadards on elections

19 Jan 2024 at 15:58hrs | 640 Views

Mutsvangwa called to order over war vets association control

19 Jan 2024 at 15:30hrs | 1149 Views

Chamisa hints on alternative as Tshabangu fights on

19 Jan 2024 at 14:55hrs | 2001 Views

Gukurahundi genocide workshop raises eyebrows over chief's role

19 Jan 2024 at 14:45hrs | 448 Views

Mwonzora elected as spokesperson of NERA not NERO

19 Jan 2024 at 14:44hrs | 1943 Views

Zimbabwean truckers, refused licence renewals in SA, head for Poland

19 Jan 2024 at 14:00hrs | 2404 Views

Mnangagwa's handlers shut door on Bulawayo based author

19 Jan 2024 at 13:37hrs | 555 Views

The Embarrassment of Chamisa's 'Democratic Alternative of Zimbabwe'

19 Jan 2024 at 13:22hrs | 803 Views

The Sad Truth About CCC

19 Jan 2024 at 13:17hrs | 737 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs barred from by-elections

19 Jan 2024 at 13:15hrs | 583 Views

25 school kids 'kidnapped' from Harare

19 Jan 2024 at 13:13hrs | 455 Views

Advocate Mafume says those seeking his ouster 'misread the law'

19 Jan 2024 at 13:12hrs | 418 Views

Axed CCC MPs lose court battle

19 Jan 2024 at 13:09hrs | 153 Views