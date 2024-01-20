Hwende challenges Chamisa to save sinking opposition

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Legislator Chalton Hwende of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has urged the leadership of the opposition party to find a resolution to address the challenges facing the political movement.The CCC recently faced another setback in court against its self-imposed secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu.Tshabangu sought to prevent Members of Parliament, including Ostallos Siziba and Amos Chibaya, recalled by him from participating in the upcoming February 3 by-election.The High Court ruled against the CCC, dealing another blow to the leadership of Nelson Chamisa.In response to the court's decision, Hwende emphasized the need for a decisive political course of action. He argued that the judgment barring 23 CCC candidates from the by-election was unjust, highlighting a perceived attack on democracy and the rule of law.Hwende called for a shift away from reliance on the courts and emphasized the necessity of a political solution to salvage the people's movement.Hwende affirmed Chamisa's leadership and the CCC as the authentic people's movement, urging unity to bring about change in Zimbabwe.The CCC is facing political challenges with Tshabangu's actions leading to recalls of MPs and councillors, resulting in fragmentation within the opposition. The December by-election saw Zanu-PF claiming more seats amid the ongoing political turmoil.In light of repeated losses in court, pressure mounts on Chamisa to counter Tshabangu's influence, as the latter continues with recalls. CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi highlighted that the recalled MPs, including Siziba and Chibaya, are being punished for their loyalty to Chamisa and dedication to the party's cause.Mkwananzi praised their commitment in introducing the CCC to the people of Zimbabwe, emphasizing the need to fight for the people's voice to be respected in the country.