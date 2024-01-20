Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Collapsed drainage system worries Bulawayo residents

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
BULAWAYO ward one residents have expressed concerns over the collapse of the drainage system during this rain season and national outbreak of the Cholera disease.

Bulawayo United Residents Association chairperson Winos Dube said they have spoken about the collapse of the drainage system around Bulawayo Central Business District (CBD).

"These are the kind of situations which we only talk about during the rainy season, once the rainy season passes on people tend to forget about this issue but these are challenges that we feel like our councillor has to do something," Dube said.

Ward one councillor Josiah Mutangi said the council has set measures to address the drainage system failure across the ward or city so that they can all work properly.

"As council we have started to address this issue and you can see in some of the areas, the drainage systems are working properly which shows that the council is on top of it," Mutangi said.

"We have taken strong measures to address this issue and our engineers are on a lead so that in the coming few weeks we will see the smooth running of the drainage system."

Mutangi said they have made adequate measures at the market by engaging with each and every vendor to make sure that they prevent the spread of Cholera.

"We are working hand in hand with the Bulawayo City Council and they are aware of the drainage system situation," he said.

He said places like the market have really improved in its cleanliness.

"If you visit some of the places like the market, you are really going to be impressed because with the market so far it's one of the places that's very clean like never before," he said.

Dube said this is a serious crisis which calls for serious attention on the engineering department of the city and something needs to be done to resolve this.

"This is something which calls for serious attention on the engineering department of our city and we call upon them to do something about these collapsed drainage system in ward one,"

He said it's hard to move or cross the road in the city when there is heavy rain.

"Especially when we make reference to the CBD which is really a serious crisis because every time there is a heavy downfall all roads become hard to just move or pass them," Dube said.

Dube said ward one residents fear for their life's about this collapse of the drainage system during this outbreak of Cholera.

"One thing that worries us the most is especially at a time like this where there's a national disaster which is the outbreak of Cholera, residents fear that as we are facing this situation of collapsed drainage system, there's serious danger that this Cholera outbreak can spread throughout the ward,” he said.

Due to the clogged drainage system, the city centre is prone to flash flooding, which exposes motorists and pedestrians to hazards.

"There are areas around the city where you find there is dirty water, this is a situation that needs to be addressed especially areas like at the market and at Egodini."

Dube urged the city council to move with pace to improve the drainage system as it's a situation which has been affecting them for a long period of time.

"we call upon our councillors, one big question we ask ourselves is  honestly the city fathers that we have here, are they not aware of this issue and if they are aware what course of action have they taken to address this issue," he said.

"I think we need people that are really pro-active, people who would move around the city and make sure what needs to be done at the correct time so that we can avoid such calamities as the spread of Cholera."

As residents representatives we are call upon a pro action to rectify the drainage system to make sure we avoid the spread of Cholera in the city and the proper working of the drainage systems

The city centre has suffered from this situation for over a period of 4 years.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

SA govt called to stop exploitation of Zimbabwe domestic workers

23 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabweans must hold the Judiciary and ZEC accountable for contested elections

49 mins ago | 35 Views

Vandalised sporting facilities rile Bulawayo residents

58 mins ago | 40 Views

Hwende challenges Chamisa to save sinking opposition

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Fresh measures to prop up Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe arrears clearance, debt resolution talks resume

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe receives 1 million cholera vaccines, none for Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zanu-PF eyes by-elections clean sweep

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe now has a system that works

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe to intensify lobby for UN Security Council seat

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

9 to contest in Highlanders elections

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

BCC sparks controversy with debit cards notice

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Prisoner sentenced to 52 years for carjacking, armed robbery

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

No parking fees for those over 70 years old

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

2 500 Cowdray Park houses connect to Zesa

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa not a game-changer but merely going in circles

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Cop steals $15 at roadblock

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

A chitchat ain't an interview

16 hrs ago | 401 Views

Thief forced to eat raw, unplucked chicken

16 hrs ago | 866 Views

Umjolo gone bad

16 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Gukurahundi genocide brigade was deployed on this day 41 years ago

17 hrs ago | 769 Views

Tommy Sithole to be replaced as Zimpapers board chair

17 hrs ago | 441 Views

Youngest prominent Zim lawyer featured in Fortune Africa

21 hrs ago | 2571 Views

Zimbabwean 'advocate' arrested with fake credentials in South Africa

20 Jan 2024 at 08:57hrs | 2010 Views

4 Zimbabweans arrested for illicit cigarettes and bribery in Limpopo

20 Jan 2024 at 08:52hrs | 396 Views

Chamisa's lawyer resigns

20 Jan 2024 at 08:39hrs | 3655 Views

Lunga-Mbatha awarded US$47 850 for unfair dismissal by CZI

20 Jan 2024 at 08:34hrs | 477 Views

Zanu-PF Zvimba East by-election candidate fights for families facing eviction

20 Jan 2024 at 07:08hrs | 299 Views

Man slits his throat in public

20 Jan 2024 at 07:08hrs | 1318 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu wins again

20 Jan 2024 at 07:08hrs | 1223 Views

Umhlolo waseZhwane premieres on Monday

20 Jan 2024 at 07:07hrs | 109 Views

Mnangagwa heads to DRC for Tshisekedi inauguration

20 Jan 2024 at 07:07hrs | 202 Views

Zimbabwe, Mozambique agree to refurbish, expand rail link

20 Jan 2024 at 07:06hrs | 172 Views

Global headwinds spell doom for Zimbabwe

20 Jan 2024 at 07:06hrs | 447 Views

Cop nabbed for carrying unlicensed pistol

19 Jan 2024 at 20:10hrs | 637 Views

Petrotrade takes strides towards accountability

19 Jan 2024 at 16:57hrs | 275 Views

America blasted for its double stadards on elections

19 Jan 2024 at 15:58hrs | 641 Views

Mutsvangwa called to order over war vets association control

19 Jan 2024 at 15:30hrs | 1150 Views

Chamisa hints on alternative as Tshabangu fights on

19 Jan 2024 at 14:55hrs | 2001 Views

Gukurahundi genocide workshop raises eyebrows over chief's role

19 Jan 2024 at 14:45hrs | 448 Views

Mwonzora elected as spokesperson of NERA not NERO

19 Jan 2024 at 14:44hrs | 1946 Views

Zimbabwean truckers, refused licence renewals in SA, head for Poland

19 Jan 2024 at 14:00hrs | 2409 Views

Mnangagwa's handlers shut door on Bulawayo based author

19 Jan 2024 at 13:37hrs | 555 Views

The Embarrassment of Chamisa's 'Democratic Alternative of Zimbabwe'

19 Jan 2024 at 13:22hrs | 803 Views

The Sad Truth About CCC

19 Jan 2024 at 13:17hrs | 737 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs barred from by-elections

19 Jan 2024 at 13:15hrs | 583 Views

25 school kids 'kidnapped' from Harare

19 Jan 2024 at 13:13hrs | 455 Views

Advocate Mafume says those seeking his ouster 'misread the law'

19 Jan 2024 at 13:12hrs | 418 Views

Axed CCC MPs lose court battle

19 Jan 2024 at 13:09hrs | 153 Views