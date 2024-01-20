Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zinara clarifies motorists' queries on tollgates

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has dismissed claims that additional tollgates were being established along the country's premium roads.

Users of social media platforms have been alleging that the Government has established new tollgates, some within a 10km radius.

However, Zinara said the Government has not established any new tollgates. While acknowledging that the promulgation of Statutory Instrument 5 of 2024 has created queries among motorists over the number of tollgates along the country's premium roads, Zinara said it remains guided by the 2009 legislation on the establishment of tollgates.

"S.I. 39 of 2009 spells out all the designated points along the national highways where tollgates may be established. Some of these sites are gazetted but have not yet been established as tolling points or tollgates," said Zinara in a statement.

"Meanwhile, the schedule of tollgates outlined in terms of S.I. 5 of 2024 identifies the tolling points along the premium roads but does not create or establish any new tollgates outside those specified in SI 39 of 2009.

"Accordingly, no additional tollgates have been added to the current complement of tollgates on these and other routes."

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Western modernization was fraught with sanguineous crimes

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Chamisa opens up on CCC future

3 hrs ago | 797 Views

Zimbabwe national wanted in connection with SA murder

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

Police warn errant public transporters and textbook pirates

8 hrs ago | 433 Views

Teacher killed, face skinned, eyes and ears cut off

8 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Zimbabwe probes extra-judicial rendition of truck driver to Zambia

9 hrs ago | 592 Views

SA govt called to stop exploitation of Zimbabwe domestic workers

10 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zimbabweans must hold the Judiciary and ZEC accountable for contested elections

10 hrs ago | 300 Views

Vandalised sporting facilities rile Bulawayo residents

10 hrs ago | 219 Views

Collapsed drainage system worries Bulawayo residents

11 hrs ago | 569 Views

Hwende challenges Chamisa to save sinking opposition

11 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Fresh measures to prop up Zimdollar

11 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zimbabwe arrears clearance, debt resolution talks resume

11 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe receives 1 million cholera vaccines, none for Matebeleland

11 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zanu-PF eyes by-elections clean sweep

11 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe now has a system that works

11 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe to intensify lobby for UN Security Council seat

11 hrs ago | 62 Views

9 to contest in Highlanders elections

11 hrs ago | 145 Views

BCC sparks controversy with debit cards notice

11 hrs ago | 155 Views

Prisoner sentenced to 52 years for carjacking, armed robbery

11 hrs ago | 136 Views

No parking fees for those over 70 years old

11 hrs ago | 114 Views

2 500 Cowdray Park houses connect to Zesa

11 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa not a game-changer but merely going in circles

12 hrs ago | 197 Views

Cop steals $15 at roadblock

12 hrs ago | 481 Views

A chitchat ain't an interview

20 Jan 2024 at 17:00hrs | 421 Views

Thief forced to eat raw, unplucked chicken

20 Jan 2024 at 16:57hrs | 962 Views

Umjolo gone bad

20 Jan 2024 at 16:57hrs | 2016 Views

Gukurahundi genocide brigade was deployed on this day 41 years ago

20 Jan 2024 at 16:40hrs | 940 Views

Tommy Sithole to be replaced as Zimpapers board chair

20 Jan 2024 at 16:36hrs | 470 Views

Youngest prominent Zim lawyer featured in Fortune Africa

20 Jan 2024 at 12:38hrs | 3382 Views

Zimbabwean 'advocate' arrested with fake credentials in South Africa

20 Jan 2024 at 08:57hrs | 2103 Views

4 Zimbabweans arrested for illicit cigarettes and bribery in Limpopo

20 Jan 2024 at 08:52hrs | 425 Views

Chamisa's lawyer resigns

20 Jan 2024 at 08:39hrs | 4031 Views

Lunga-Mbatha awarded US$47 850 for unfair dismissal by CZI

20 Jan 2024 at 08:34hrs | 497 Views

Zanu-PF Zvimba East by-election candidate fights for families facing eviction

20 Jan 2024 at 07:08hrs | 306 Views

Man slits his throat in public

20 Jan 2024 at 07:08hrs | 1364 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu wins again

20 Jan 2024 at 07:08hrs | 1364 Views

Umhlolo waseZhwane premieres on Monday

20 Jan 2024 at 07:07hrs | 110 Views

Mnangagwa heads to DRC for Tshisekedi inauguration

20 Jan 2024 at 07:07hrs | 203 Views

Zimbabwe, Mozambique agree to refurbish, expand rail link

20 Jan 2024 at 07:06hrs | 186 Views

Global headwinds spell doom for Zimbabwe

20 Jan 2024 at 07:06hrs | 472 Views

Cop nabbed for carrying unlicensed pistol

19 Jan 2024 at 20:10hrs | 650 Views

Petrotrade takes strides towards accountability

19 Jan 2024 at 16:57hrs | 289 Views

America blasted for its double stadards on elections

19 Jan 2024 at 15:58hrs | 661 Views

Mutsvangwa called to order over war vets association control

19 Jan 2024 at 15:30hrs | 1214 Views

Chamisa hints on alternative as Tshabangu fights on

19 Jan 2024 at 14:55hrs | 2032 Views

Gukurahundi genocide workshop raises eyebrows over chief's role

19 Jan 2024 at 14:45hrs | 463 Views

Mwonzora elected as spokesperson of NERA not NERO

19 Jan 2024 at 14:44hrs | 2032 Views

Zimbabwean truckers, refused licence renewals in SA, head for Poland

19 Jan 2024 at 14:00hrs | 2941 Views