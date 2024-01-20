Zinara clarifies motorists' queries on tollgates

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has dismissed claims that additional tollgates were being established along the country's premium roads.Users of social media platforms have been alleging that the Government has established new tollgates, some within a 10km radius.However, Zinara said the Government has not established any new tollgates. While acknowledging that the promulgation of Statutory Instrument 5 of 2024 has created queries among motorists over the number of tollgates along the country's premium roads, Zinara said it remains guided by the 2009 legislation on the establishment of tollgates."S.I. 39 of 2009 spells out all the designated points along the national highways where tollgates may be established. Some of these sites are gazetted but have not yet been established as tolling points or tollgates," said Zinara in a statement."Meanwhile, the schedule of tollgates outlined in terms of S.I. 5 of 2024 identifies the tolling points along the premium roads but does not create or establish any new tollgates outside those specified in SI 39 of 2009."Accordingly, no additional tollgates have been added to the current complement of tollgates on these and other routes."