Graves collapse at Marondera's elite cemetery

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
THE Municipality of Marondera has called on residents to check graves of their deceased relatives at Paradise Cemetery after several of them collapsed following the incessant rains currently experienced in the farming town.

In a notice, the local authority urged residents who buried their relatives last year at the cemetery to go and inspect the graves."The Municipality of Marondera would like to inform all residents and stakeholders that the current weather conditions have caused some graves at the Paradise Cemetery to collapse.

The municipality has received significant rainfall over the past few days which have compromised the integrity of the graves, especially those from March 2023 to date," the notice read.

"We encourage all residents and stakeholders who have loved ones buried at Paradise Cemetery, particularly those interred during the period, to inspect the graves and ensure they are sound. Our dedicated cemetery caretakers are available to assist anyone who needs further assistance at the cemetery."

Located in the plush suburb of Paradise Park, the cemetery is famously known for its expensive graves.However, due to limited space, council has been selling graves near a wetland despite calls by residents for the local authority to establish a new cemetery.

