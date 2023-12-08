Latest News Editor's Choice


Printing of ballot papers for Feb 3 by-elections underway

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has said everything is set for the February 3,  by-elections and revealed that the decrease in the number of candidates on the ballot papers will result in a reduced cost to the initially budgeted figure of US$6 million.

Printing of ballot papers commenced on Saturday.

230 000 ballot papers for the National Assembly elections will be printed and 144 000 will be printed for the local authorities' polls.

Zec vice chairperson Ambassador Rodney Kiwa told The Herald today that training of officials is underway.

"Yes, our constituency election officers, ward election officers, election agents and everyone else went under training programme for the election to make sure that everyone is clear of what is expected of them on election day," he said.

Accreditation of observers is also now open.

Source - The Herald

Comments

