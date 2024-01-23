Latest News Editor's Choice


Hichilema says there will be no Barotseland independence

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
President Hichilema has urged Simon Akapelwa, the Permanent Secretary of Western Province, to dispel notions of a Barotseland independence.

Emphasizing Zambia as a unitary state, he underscored the importance of unity among regions, particularly Western, Luapula, and North Western Provinces, which possess significant potential for fish production to meet national consumption needs.

In a bold declaration, members of the Linyungandambo movement have emphatically asserted that the Barotseland Kingdom proclaimed its independence from Zambia in 2012. Expressing their discontent with the Zambian government, the visibly irate members challenged the authorities, stating that Zambia has not contested the declaration on the international stage. The group firmly insisted that Zambia must promptly vacate Barotseland without further delay.

The Linyungandambo members convened at the Mongu Police station to show support for their fellow members who were summoned by the police for questioning. Last week, Zambia State police apprehended four Linyungandambo members on charges related to the issue of Barotseland. Although released from police custody, they were instructed to report back to Mongu central police for further questioning under the scrutiny of their superiors.

State Counsel John Sangwa has proposed a constructive way forward for addressing the breaches of the Barotseland Agreement. During the "Let the People Talk" radio program on Phoenix FM, Sangwa suggested a national debate or, alternatively, subjecting the matter to a referendum to determine the fate of Barotseland's historical privileges.
Drawing parallels with historical examples, Sangwa pointed to instances where debates or referendums played a crucial role in resolving complex territorial issues. Notable among these is the case of South Sudan, where a referendum in 2011 resulted in the region gaining independence from Sudan.

