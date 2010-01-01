CCA honours Professor Mthuli Ncube

News / Local

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole in Bulawayo

The Council for Churches in Africa (CCA) has over the weekend in Bulawayo honoured Zimbabwe's Finance Minister, Honourable Professor, Mthuli Ncube during Cowdry Park Constituency Thanksgiving Ceremony organised by current National Assembly Member, Aurther Mujeyi.Addressing over 3000 people including, local indigenous church leaders and Zanu-PF members from the constituency, CCA Founder President, Archbishop Professor Rocky Moyo praised Professor Mthuli Ncube for his insatiable quest to transform Cowdry Park into smart city by year 2030."As indigenous churches in Africa, we have witnessed progress in Bulawayo's Cowdry Park suburb within a short period of time being spearheaded by Professor Mthuli Ncube which complement President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030 for transforming urban areas and suburbs into smart cities," Moyo said."Professor Mthuli Ncube has led by example before, during and after the elections in transforming Cowdry Park's infrastructure in the form of sanitary, political, social, technology and economic facilities," Moyo added."As Bishops, we are honouring him with a Certificate of Achievement in Humanitarian work and Community Development," Moyo closed remarks.Speaking during the same event, Professor Mthuli Ncube has promised Cowdry Park residents that there is need for unity, peace and development to make sure cities are transformed in accordance to prerequisites for attaining Vision 2030."As the ruling party in government, we will not stop spearheading development of our communities as premised on the Vision 2030 development template," Professor Mthuli Ncube said."We will make sure that the road infrastructure linking major towns and communities bordering Cowdry Park are developed, repaired and constructed using state of the art equipment. As the ruling party, we will make sure Cowdry Park is well equipped with facilities which suit modern day smart suburbs which complement realisation for Bulawayo's status of becoming a renowned smart city in Zimbabwe," Professor Ncube assured residents.Professor Mthuli Ncube has also recognised indigenous churches role in building and sustaining peace amongst communities while appreciating the Council for Churches in Africa's role of uniting various religious groups and advancement for freedom of worship.Incumbent National Assembly Member for Cowdry Park, Honourable Aurther Mujeyi has also promised to continuously work with Professor Mthuli Ncube and Cowdry Park residents in an effort to complement the ruling party, Zanu-PF."Regardless of whatever circumstance, I will continue work with Professor Mthuli Ncube and everyone in the constituency so that they realise development being spurred by Zanu-PF," Mujeyi said.