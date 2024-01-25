Latest News Editor's Choice


Man found dead after allegedly attempting to burn ex-lover's home in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 43-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo's Nkulumane suburb allegedly committed suicide after trying to burn his ex-lover's home.

Thabo Dube was found dead in a bushy area in Upper Rangemore.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Abednico Ncube confirmed the case.

"We confirm we received a case of sudden death by hanging of Thabo Dube aged 43. Circumstances are that on the 10th of January 2024 Dube violated the terms of a protection order taken against him when he went to the complaint's home and poured petrol in the spare bedroom before setting fire to the house," said Insp Ncube.

He said Dube ran away and the occupants of the house managed to put out the fire.

Dube was allegedly found on the same day hanging on a tree in a bushy area in Upper Rangemore.

"We urge all residents to live in harmony and to not violate their protection order terms as it might lead to prosecution," said Insp Ncube.

A brother to Dube's ex-lover whom the family asked to be kept anonymous for her safety, said the deceased had been harassing his sister for some time now claiming she could not dump him.

He said Dube once stabbed his sister and she ended up in hospital and that is when they got the first protection order against him.

" I am not speaking ill against a dead person l hope his family will also give their side of the story but Dube had been problematic to the extent that he came here and broke all windows and doors saying he wanted his girlfriend back. He was serving a case through community service because of these things he loved doing," said the brother.Dube's family said they were in no state to speak to the media as they were still grieving their son.

Source - The Chronicle
