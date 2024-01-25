Latest News Editor's Choice


Trainee nurse aide expelled from Mpilo Central Hospital

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A TRAINEE nurse aide has been expelled from Mpilo Central Hospital after allegedly posing as a public relations officer and duping members of the public into sending money into her EcoCash to assist a patient allegedly in dire need of medication, cash, and food.

Ms Thatho Ncube from Pumula East recorded one of the patients Ms Sithulisiwe Gambiza who was asking for handouts to cover her medical bills as she had been admitted in early January without any visits from her family in Gwanda and Masvingo.

In an audio that has gone viral, Ms Gambiza an epileptic patient who is entitled to free treatment was asking well-wishers to send money to Ncube, who is said to be a nurse at Mpilo.

The matter came to light when some residents approached the administration intending to donate money and goods to the nurse yesterday. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Ncube is not a nurse or an employee at Mpilo and that Ms Gambiza had altered some of the information in her appeal, done with Ncube's assistance.

Mpilo clinical director Professor Solwayo Ngwenya confirmed the incident yesterday saying patients and their relatives should never pay any money to any person including doctors and nurses.

"This morning, it was brought to our attention that there was an audio circulating in the social media about the plight of one of our patients, which was made with the aid of one of our volunteer nurse aide attachees. In the audio, the patient is calling for donations to be received by the nurse aide attachee," said Prof Ngwenya.

"The patient is indeed undergoing investigations and treatment of their injuries at the hospital. We took swift, expulsive, and decisive disciplinary action as the nurse aid attachee went beyond the boundaries of ethical practice and unacceptable behaviour of offering to receive donations on behalf of the patient, posing as the PRO (Public Relations Officer) of the hospital."

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Nurse, #Trainee, #Mpilo

