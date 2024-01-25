Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Gweru to engage debt collector

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Gweru City Council (GCC) has resolved to engage a debt collector in a bid to force residents and ratepayers to settle their monthly bills and help recover the nearly $71 billion owed by its clients.

The council has expressed concern over payment defaults amid reports that some residents last paid their rates 10 years ago, a development blamed for poor service delivery due to inadequate funding.

GCC has a track record of failing to collect refuse on time, failure to pay workers on time as well as failure to provide water to all residents due to depressed pumping capacity at Gwenhoro water treatment plant as a result of obsolete equipment.

City mayor, Councillor Martin Chivhoko, told Chronicle that the council was owed $71 billion as of December 2023, up from $54 billion last October.

"We are now in the process of engaging the services of a debt collector to force residents and ratepayers to settle their water bills and other supplementary charges as the debtors' book has shot to $71 billion," he said.

"If we don't do anything about it some will definitely become reluctant and forget about settling their bills."

Clr Chivhoko said businesses and industries owe council $37 billion while residents' bill stands at $26 billion with Government departments owing $7,7billion.

"If we had half of this money owed to council, we could do a lot in terms of replacing obsolete water pumping equipment to increase water to the people for example," he said.

"We could replace old sewer and water reticulation systems and do a lot to improve service delivery hence the need for a debt collector to force people and companies to settle their debts."

The city mayor said it was unfortunate that paid up residents who deserve better service delivery were being affected by those who default in payment.

"Most of our ratepayers are not paying at all while others are not paying on time and we are left with no option but to engage debt collector," he said.

"It's shocking to note that others last visited the revenue hall more than 10 years ago and still expect service delivery from the local authority."

Clr Chivhoko said the provision of clean water was critical at a time when the country is battling a cholera outbreak and urged  residents to honour their obligation.

"We prioritise increasing the pumping capacity to 67 mega litres so that water reaches every home in the city. We also want to work on street lighting along the major roads leading into the city," he said.

On housing, Clr Chivhoko said they expect Mkoba 21 stands to be ready for construction before the end of the year.

"Potential home owners have waited a long time for their Mkoba 21 stands. It's only fair that we complete servicing them before they move on and start construction of their houses," he said.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Gweru, #Debt, #Collectors

Comments

