Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Harare govt should decentralise services

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT should reconsider its decision to nationalise electricity generation and vehicle licensing which has resulted in poor service delivery in rural and urban councils, a councillor has said.

Bulawayo ward 25 councillor Aleck Ndlovu told NewsDay, that councils' licensing departments had been rendered useless by the decision.For example, Ndlovu said, the Bulawayo City Council licensing department could have been generating funds for the local authority with the revenue sourced through the system going to projects such as road maintenance.

"Never in a lifetime have we seen such decay in service delivery in this city. The challenge is that the government has nationalised power generation to form Zimbabwe Power Company or Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority.

"We had our own power station which generated enough power for our industries. This is no longer the case. We had our own car licensing department which generated enough revenue for our road maintenance and water drainage system.

"The government decided to amend the laws and replaced it with the National Roads Administration which is not releasing enough funds for our road rehabilitation programme," he said.

Ndlovu said roads in Bulawayo had suffered years of neglect.

Bulawayo provincial affairs director for co-ordination Boetsoarelo Noko said she needed time to consult the relevant departments.

Source - newsday

Comments

Woodville virgin plot for sale


Must Read

Tshabangu and his CCC team to deliberate on Chamisa resignation

32 mins ago | 153 Views

Naked woman storms Charge Office

3 hrs ago | 756 Views

Bishop begs for sex from young congregants

3 hrs ago | 719 Views

Hooker and boyfriend rob client

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Sex predator sangoma sexually abuses woman seeking help with marriage

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Adulterous cops ordered to pay US$5 000 to long-suffering wife

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Man in custody after thrashing wife over infidelity suspicions

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

51 counts of fraud couple on the run

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Ndori Ndori chucked out at Bosso

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Boomerang Voodoo!..Removing US$35 hex from son costs US$700

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Chamisa ends weeks of speculation

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Prison guard's illegal bid to free armed robber flops

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Man regrets having extra-marital affair

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Leaderless citizens urged to rally behind Sikhala

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Gweru to engage debt collector

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Trainee nurse aide expelled from Mpilo Central Hospital

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Man found dead after allegedly attempting to burn ex-lover's home in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mpilo MRI scan takes first patients

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says Chamisa's resignation from CCC is a non-event

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Chamisa's poor betrayal and selfish strategy

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Temba Mliswa appointed village head

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

8 learners, 2 drop-outs arrested at vuzu party

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe cracks down on Starlink traders

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Bosso unveil Try Ncube

3 hrs ago | 14 Views

Sibanda engages Bosso's Harare fans

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

Drones and fast cargo scanners deployed at the Beitbridge Border Post

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Alleged gukurahundi genocide 'enforcer' meets Matebeleland chiefs

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe govt mobilising US$16m for Harare, Bulawayo water

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Chamisa to operationalise the 'Democratic Alternative in Zimbabwe'?

10 hrs ago | 943 Views

'With immediate effect, I no longer have anything to do with CCC!' Is this the end of the phoney 'Change Champion in Chief' epoc

12 hrs ago | 667 Views

Chamisa abandons CCC without auditing finances

12 hrs ago | 988 Views

What Of The Logo?

12 hrs ago | 740 Views

Plumtree man imprisoned for axe attack in jealous outburst

12 hrs ago | 240 Views

Man rapes, impregnates 2 daughters

13 hrs ago | 660 Views

Just how low has Zimbabwe sank?

17 hrs ago | 727 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa dumps CCC...members accuse him of betrayal

18 hrs ago | 4782 Views

2 company bosses in court over Zambia rendition of truck driver

19 hrs ago | 714 Views

Prison officer altered inmate's medical report to claim he's deaf and stall trial

19 hrs ago | 423 Views

UN court to rule Friday in South Africa's genocide case against Israel

19 hrs ago | 202 Views

Man destroys family planning pills to fix wife

20 hrs ago | 671 Views

I will fight crime, decongest Bulawayo: Mujeyi

23 hrs ago | 928 Views

The shameless road to Political Dominance: Zanu pf unwanted but in power

23 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zimbabwe businessman wins US$10,000 damages for unlawful arrest

23 hrs ago | 681 Views

Power Sales redefines infrastructure and strategy with market-leading technology

23 hrs ago | 240 Views

CCA honours Professor Mthuli Ncube

23 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Man in court for foiled bid to smuggle Toyota Hilux stolen from SA to Zimbabwe via Beitbridge

25 Jan 2024 at 06:48hrs | 476 Views

Kelly Khumalo ordered hit on boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa, court hears

25 Jan 2024 at 06:45hrs | 1845 Views

Mexican firm expands to Zimbabwe

25 Jan 2024 at 06:42hrs | 382 Views

Family swept away by flooded Sanyati River

25 Jan 2024 at 06:42hrs | 564 Views