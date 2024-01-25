Latest News Editor's Choice


Leaderless citizens urged to rally behind Sikhala

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
CITIZENS have been urged to unite in calling for the unconditional release of Job Sikhala who appeared in court on Wednesday.The former Zengeza West legislator, who was on Wednesday convicted for inciting public violence, has been in incarceration for more than 500 days, following his arrest on June 14, 2022 for allegedly inciting public violence.

Sikhala was arrested while representing the family of the late Citizens Coalition for Change activist Moreblessing Ali, who was murdered in cold blood by Pius Mukandi alias "Jamba" an alleged member of the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Job Sikhala Solidarity Movement co-ordinator Obert Masaraure urged all democracy campaigners and citizens to support the call for Sikhala's release.

"We emphasise that citizens should maintain peace and unity in the face of injustice and extreme provocation from the regime in Harare. Our position remains, Job Sikhala is innocent and must be released.

"Job Sikhala has  remained unshaken by the shameless persecution; he has demonstrated unmatched resolve and an undying passion to fight for a better Zimbabwe," Masaraure said.

He said Sikhala's resilience in the face of oppression had inspired millions of Zimbabweans through regular epistles shrewdly penned from the dungeons of Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

"Citizens have been left wondering, had Job Sikhala been free. Would he have remained silent in the face of the rigged August 23 elections? Would he have remained silent when Tapfumaneyi Masaya was brutally murdered in Mabvuku? To citizens, Sikhala is a symbol of resistance against authoritarianism, this makes him a thorn in the side of the regime.

"We are hopeful that Sikhala will be exonerated and will be reunited with his family. Sikhala's freedom will mark a new era in the history of Zimbabwe."Masaraure also said the movement would launch a protracted struggle to push back against authoritarianism.

Source - newsday
