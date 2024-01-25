Ndori Ndori chucked out at Bosso

News / Local

by Staff reporter

LOCAL Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clubs' preparations for the forthcoming 2014 season have gone a gear up with some player moves having already been confirmed.This year's league action is set to start on February 24.While other players have stuck to their paymasters, some clubs have seen it fit to release those that they deem will not be part of their plans.Other players have found stiff competition at their respective bases and as such have been compelled to seek clubs that can give them much needed game time.Imposing Tenax FC goalkeeper Phillip Makumi is training with Bulawayo football giants Highlanders who already have veteran Ariel "Mangoye" Sibanda, Raphael Pitisi, Gerald Sibanda and Romeo Zimba in their goalkeeping department.Bosso will be under the guidance of Zambian gaffer Kelvin Kaindu whose technical team has thought otherwise on extending Ray "Ndori Ndori" Lunga's contract weeks after the club parted ways with another veteran Rahman Kutsanzira.On Wednesday, Bosso revealed their capture of central attacking midfielder Brian "Gaucho" Ndlovu on a three-year contract deal from Zifa Southern Region Division One side Adachi.CAPS United utility player Joseph Thulani looks poised to join former league champions Chicken Inn.The player has been training with the club for the past couple of days together with club returnees Danny "Deco" Phiri and Innocent Muchaneka.Also attending the Gamecocks pre-season workouts are Brandon Rendo and Brighton Makopa of Hwange, Dynamos reject Brandon Mpofu and pint-sized Elshamar Farasi.Farasi recently parted ways with Bosso after his year loan deal from ex-Premier Soccer League side Bulawayo City expired.Dynamos are almost done with their shopping and their most recent additions are ex-FC Platinum left-footed player Nomore Chinyerere and Blessing Moses Dziwo.Dziwo was promoted from DeMbare juniors.Following a massive player exodus, Hwange are reportedly burning candles all in an effort to assembly a competitive sideChipangano battled financial challenges in the past season that forced their players to engage in strikes.This is probably one of the reasons why they are finding it hard to fill the gaps.The coal miners lost eccentric goalkeeper Nedrick Madeya to Green Fuel, Brian Mlotshwa will be turning out for Highlanders.Veteran midfielder Thabani Goredema has already indicated that he wants out of the troubled Chipangano camp.Word has it that the club has signed veterans Newman Sianchali who was in the books of Triangle United, Xolisani "Scara" Moyo from Greenfuel and ex-FC Platinum, Highlanderrs and ZPC Kariba utility player Winston Mhango.The trio previously turned out for Chipangano and they strongly understand the Hwange culture.The league's former CUP Kings unveiled eight new signings after a below par performance in the 2023 season in which they posted 11 wins, 10 defeats and 13 draws to finish in position eight.As expected, Makepekepe mentor Lloyd Chitembwe has gone for experience singing ex Highlanders and Azam player Bruce Kangwa (35).Ex-DeMbare Dynamos and Manica Diamonds midfielder Ralph Kawondera (33) has also joined the Green Machine together with aging Lot Chiwunga (38) who was with army side Black Rhinos.The Harare giants have also signed Nichrut goalkeeper Tafadzwa Jabangwe. They have also brought in Wayne Makuva who was on loan at Triangle from Ngezi Platinum Stars and Munyaradzi Chirwa did duty for Gweru based Sheasham last season.The club has also invested in youth after signing 20-year-old forward Junior Bunjira, son to club legend Alois Bunjira, as well another youngster Simbarashe Gunda.Makepekepe have released holding midfielders Kelvin Madzongwe and Ben Musaka, creative midfielders Joel Ngodzo and Adrian Silla.