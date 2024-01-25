Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Ndori Ndori chucked out at Bosso

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
LOCAL Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clubs' preparations for the forthcoming 2014 season have gone a gear up with some player moves having already been confirmed.

This year's league action is set to start on February 24.

While other players have stuck to their paymasters, some clubs have seen it fit to release those that they deem will not be part of their plans.

Other players have found stiff competition at their respective bases and as such have been compelled to seek clubs that can give them much needed game time.

Imposing Tenax FC goalkeeper Phillip Makumi is training with Bulawayo football giants Highlanders who already have veteran Ariel "Mangoye" Sibanda, Raphael Pitisi, Gerald Sibanda and Romeo Zimba in their goalkeeping department.

Bosso will be under the guidance of Zambian gaffer Kelvin Kaindu whose technical team has thought otherwise on extending Ray "Ndori Ndori" Lunga's contract weeks after the club parted ways with another veteran Rahman Kutsanzira.

On Wednesday, Bosso revealed their capture of central attacking midfielder Brian "Gaucho" Ndlovu on a three-year contract deal from Zifa Southern Region Division One side Adachi.

CAPS United utility player Joseph Thulani looks poised to join former league champions Chicken Inn.

The player has been training with the club for the past couple of days together with club returnees Danny "Deco" Phiri and Innocent Muchaneka.

Also attending the Gamecocks pre-season workouts are Brandon Rendo and Brighton Makopa of Hwange, Dynamos reject Brandon Mpofu and pint-sized Elshamar Farasi.

Farasi recently parted ways with Bosso after his year loan deal from ex-Premier Soccer League side Bulawayo City expired.

Dynamos are almost done with their shopping and their most recent additions are ex-FC Platinum left-footed player Nomore Chinyerere and Blessing Moses Dziwo.

Dziwo was promoted from DeMbare juniors.

Following a massive player exodus, Hwange are reportedly burning candles all in an effort to assembly a competitive side

Chipangano battled financial challenges in the past season that forced their players to engage in strikes.

This is probably one of the reasons why they are finding it hard to fill the gaps.

The coal miners lost eccentric goalkeeper Nedrick Madeya to Green Fuel, Brian Mlotshwa will be turning out for Highlanders.

Veteran midfielder Thabani Goredema has already indicated that he wants out of the troubled Chipangano camp.

Word has it that the club has signed veterans Newman Sianchali who was in the books of Triangle United, Xolisani "Scara" Moyo from Greenfuel and ex-FC Platinum, Highlanderrs and ZPC Kariba utility player Winston Mhango.

The trio previously turned out for Chipangano and they strongly understand the Hwange culture.

The league's former CUP Kings unveiled eight new signings after a below par performance in the 2023 season in which they posted 11 wins, 10 defeats and 13 draws  to finish in position eight.

As expected, Makepekepe mentor Lloyd Chitembwe has gone for experience singing ex Highlanders and Azam player Bruce Kangwa (35).

Ex-DeMbare Dynamos and Manica Diamonds midfielder Ralph Kawondera (33) has also joined the Green Machine together with aging Lot Chiwunga (38) who was with army side Black Rhinos.

The Harare giants have also signed Nichrut goalkeeper Tafadzwa Jabangwe. They have also brought in Wayne Makuva who was on loan at Triangle from Ngezi Platinum Stars and Munyaradzi Chirwa did duty for Gweru based Sheasham last season.

 The club has also invested in youth after signing 20-year-old forward Junior Bunjira, son to club legend Alois Bunjira, as well another youngster Simbarashe Gunda.

Makepekepe have released holding midfielders Kelvin Madzongwe and Ben Musaka, creative midfielders Joel Ngodzo and Adrian Silla.

Source - BMetro
More on: #Ndori, #Bosso, #Out

Comments

Woodville virgin plot for sale


Must Read

Tshabangu and his CCC team to deliberate on Chamisa resignation

33 mins ago | 162 Views

Naked woman storms Charge Office

3 hrs ago | 757 Views

Bishop begs for sex from young congregants

3 hrs ago | 724 Views

Hooker and boyfriend rob client

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Sex predator sangoma sexually abuses woman seeking help with marriage

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Adulterous cops ordered to pay US$5 000 to long-suffering wife

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Man in custody after thrashing wife over infidelity suspicions

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

51 counts of fraud couple on the run

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Boomerang Voodoo!..Removing US$35 hex from son costs US$700

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Chamisa ends weeks of speculation

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Prison guard's illegal bid to free armed robber flops

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Man regrets having extra-marital affair

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Leaderless citizens urged to rally behind Sikhala

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Harare govt should decentralise services

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Gweru to engage debt collector

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Trainee nurse aide expelled from Mpilo Central Hospital

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Man found dead after allegedly attempting to burn ex-lover's home in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mpilo MRI scan takes first patients

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says Chamisa's resignation from CCC is a non-event

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chamisa's poor betrayal and selfish strategy

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Temba Mliswa appointed village head

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

8 learners, 2 drop-outs arrested at vuzu party

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe cracks down on Starlink traders

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bosso unveil Try Ncube

3 hrs ago | 14 Views

Sibanda engages Bosso's Harare fans

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

Drones and fast cargo scanners deployed at the Beitbridge Border Post

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Alleged gukurahundi genocide 'enforcer' meets Matebeleland chiefs

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe govt mobilising US$16m for Harare, Bulawayo water

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Chamisa to operationalise the 'Democratic Alternative in Zimbabwe'?

10 hrs ago | 945 Views

'With immediate effect, I no longer have anything to do with CCC!' Is this the end of the phoney 'Change Champion in Chief' epoc

12 hrs ago | 667 Views

Chamisa abandons CCC without auditing finances

12 hrs ago | 988 Views

What Of The Logo?

12 hrs ago | 740 Views

Plumtree man imprisoned for axe attack in jealous outburst

12 hrs ago | 240 Views

Man rapes, impregnates 2 daughters

13 hrs ago | 660 Views

Just how low has Zimbabwe sank?

17 hrs ago | 728 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa dumps CCC...members accuse him of betrayal

18 hrs ago | 4782 Views

2 company bosses in court over Zambia rendition of truck driver

19 hrs ago | 714 Views

Prison officer altered inmate's medical report to claim he's deaf and stall trial

19 hrs ago | 423 Views

UN court to rule Friday in South Africa's genocide case against Israel

19 hrs ago | 202 Views

Man destroys family planning pills to fix wife

20 hrs ago | 671 Views

I will fight crime, decongest Bulawayo: Mujeyi

23 hrs ago | 928 Views

The shameless road to Political Dominance: Zanu pf unwanted but in power

23 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zimbabwe businessman wins US$10,000 damages for unlawful arrest

23 hrs ago | 682 Views

Power Sales redefines infrastructure and strategy with market-leading technology

23 hrs ago | 240 Views

CCA honours Professor Mthuli Ncube

23 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Man in court for foiled bid to smuggle Toyota Hilux stolen from SA to Zimbabwe via Beitbridge

25 Jan 2024 at 06:48hrs | 476 Views

Kelly Khumalo ordered hit on boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa, court hears

25 Jan 2024 at 06:45hrs | 1845 Views

Mexican firm expands to Zimbabwe

25 Jan 2024 at 06:42hrs | 382 Views

Family swept away by flooded Sanyati River

25 Jan 2024 at 06:42hrs | 564 Views