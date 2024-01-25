Man in custody after thrashing wife over infidelity suspicions

News / Local

by Staff reporter

JEALOUSY is a wicked monster that often rears its ugly head with disastrous consequences, even in the strongest relationships.A man who could not stomach the thought of his wife opening the cookie jar for someone else allegedly ran amok, stripped the woman naked and punched and kicked her before strangling her.For the brutal attack on his partner Evidence Ndlovu (37) from North End, appeared in court facing a charge of domestic violence.Ndlovu pleaded guilty before Magistrate Maxwell Ndlovu at the courts at the Tredgold Building in Bulawayo.Circumstances are that on 20 December at around 7pm, Ndlovu had a heated argument with his wife Anita Nkiwane (35) over allegations of infidelity.It is reported, that, the disagreement between Ndlovu and his wife, Anita, escalated rapidly, resulting in a distressing turn of events.Allegedly, Ndlovu ordered Nkiwane to remove her clothes before forcefully pinning her down and subjecting her to a relentless assault.Ndlovu did not only stop there, it is said he repeatedly struck her with fists all over her body and throttled her, further endangering her life.Ndlovu was remanded in custody to 26 January.