Adulterous cops ordered to pay US$5 000 to long-suffering wife

News / Local

by Staff reporter

SHE has borne the agony of seeing her seven children go hungry and fail to attend school because her police officer husband has forsaken her for his work colleague.She has endured taunts from her husband's lover who even had the gall to go to her rural home and destroy huts, which she ordered to be rebuilt to her specifications.After enduring hell, suffering with hungry children, Yeukai Pfumbirai breathed a sigh of relief on 19 January after Bulawayo magistrate Vakayi Chikwekwe awarded her US$5 000 in damages against her love rival for being in an adulterous affair with her husband.Yeukai, who is married to Tapiwa Pfumbirai, a police officer stationed at ZRP headquarters, had filed for US$5 000 adultery lawsuit damages against Chipo Mukwasi, a police officer whom she accuses of being in an illicit affair with her husband.Yeukai, who was accompanied to the court by some of the seven children that she had with her estranged husband, lamented that some of the children had stopped going to school as her husband turned his back on them and has not paid school fees for them.She told the court that what hurts her is that when she confronted Chipo she confessed and bragged that she is in love with Tapiwa. Yeukai said after the confrontation her husband and Chipo transferred from Bulawayo to ZRP headquarters where they are now both stationed.Yeukai said on one occasion Chipo went with her husband to their rural home where she destroyed huts and ordered them to be built in her own specific design.Chipo, who had been accompanied by Tapiwa to court, in her defence said: "I'm not in love with her husband. I only came with him to court so that he could sort this out. I never destroyed her huts."Her feeble defence was not enough to sway the court and Yeukai was granted the order.Chipo was ordered to pay US$2 500 being compensation for the injury, insult and indignity suffered by Yeukai as a result of the adultery and US$2 500 being compensation for loss of consortium (intangible benefits of a relationship). Chipo was also ordered to pay the costs of the lawsuit.