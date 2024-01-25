Hooker and boyfriend rob client

News / Local

by Staff reporter

IN a sort of Bonnie and Clyde remake, a sex worker and her boyfriend allegedly connived to rob a client in Sauerstown.Bonnie and Clyde were an American gangster couple that became notorious outlaws at the height of the Great Depression (in the 1930s) and were known for their dedication to each other through prison breaks, robberies and murder.For promising pleasure to a client, then later unleashing terror on him, Cynthia Sibanda (32) and Mthulisi Mnkandla (31) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube facing a charge of theft.The incident occurred on December 30 last year, at around 10pm.According to reports, Melody Lunga (36) who is the victim hooked up with Sibanda at a local hotel and paid US$20 for her services.The two agreed to sample each other at Sibanda's place of residence. Lunga tingled with anticipation as they boarded a Honda Fit to Sauerstown, unaware that danger was stalking him.According to court records, as they arrived at their destination, Mnkandla disembarked from the same vehicle and discreetly followed them.At a secluded spot, Mnkandla suddenly lunged at Lunga, grabbing him by the neck and throttling him.Mnkandla brandished a knife, threatening to disembowel Lunga, demanding cash and his cellphone.All thoughts of carnal pleasure fled from a terrified Lunga who meekly allowed Mnkandla to search him and take his wallet and an Itel A70 cellphone.After the robbery, Mnkandla coldly ordered Lunga to leave the scene. Shaken and traumatised, Lunga slunk away.When he had sufficiently recovered, he reported the incident to the police. Investigations led to the arrest of the wayward duo.Lunga and Mnkandla pleaded not guilty and were remanded out of custody on USD$100 bail each.