CCC names new spokesman

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) on Sunday named Nqobizitha Mlilo as its new spokesman as a meeting to choose a new leader was moved to Tuesday.

Mlilo, a lawyer, will be deputised by Marondera Central MP Caston Matewu and Discent Bajila, MP for Emakhandeni-Luveve, a statement by the party said.

The CCC is still reeling after party leader Nelson Chamisa quit suddenly, warning that the party had been "contaminated, bastardised and hijacked."

Chamisa's move has forced some lawmakers to announce they will also quit in solidarity, but a majority are staying, ZimLive understands.

Promise Mkwananzi, who was made CCC spokesperson by Chamisa, has also renounced his membership of the party.

The CCC says its national standing committee will now meet on Tuesday to choose a new party leader, expected to be a toss-up between Chamisa's former deputies Karenyi Kore, the MP for Chikanga, and lawyers Tendai Biti and Prof Welshman Ncube.

Source - zimlive

