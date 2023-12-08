Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa warns critics

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned his opponents that their attempts to disrupt his efforts to address Gukurahundi and attack the chiefs he has appointed, through disinformation and political maneuvering, will not succeed.

The president emphasised that Gukurahundi requires a homegrown solution and reiterated his belief that the chiefs are best positioned to handle the matter due to their close connection with the communities.

He declared that attempts to undermine this reconciliation initiative would meet the same fate as those that arose during the 1987 Unity Accord agreement. President Mnangagwa further advised the chiefs to be cautious of external influences that could derail the process and exacerbate internal conflicts.

Hinting desperation to have this matter concluded, speaking at the fourth interface with the National Council of Chief members at the Bulawayo State House on Friday, President Mnangagwa said he hopes the outreach meetings will not extend over a year but more time may be invested if necessary.

"Our dedication to the resolution of the Gukurahundi issue is unwavering. We understand the need for closure. While we hope that this process will not extend beyond a year, we are prepared to invest the time required to bring about a resolution that is just, comprehensive, and accepted by all parties involved," he said.

Mnangagwa's administration embarked on this process in February of 2019, where he outlined that Gukurahundi would be resolved through an "internal and homegrown process that would invite all the affected."

President Mnangagwa acknowledged that "disinformation and political posturing have attempted to cast a shadow over our efforts" as they approached the official launch in the first quarter of this year.

"This is not a recent phenomenon, the unity agreement of 1987, which serves as the foundation of our current initiative, was consummated against the efforts of hostile elements some of which were instrumental in sowing the seeds of division amongst us. These challenges are not insurmountable and as was the case in the past they shall not succeed," he said.

"In the face of these challenges, we stand united, driven by a shared commitment to reconciliation, and healing."

The president also expressed "with no small measure of satisfaction" that the implementation of the initiative to resolve the Gukurahundi issue has "reached an advanced stage."

He noted that over 1 008 service providers, including Chiefs from the affected regions, have been capacitated and trained to conduct the Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme.

"The National Council of Chiefs, as the custodians of our culture, traditional practices and values are best placed to handle this issue through their intimate and close relationship with the people," Mnangagwa said, claiming he handed them the assignment after extensive consultation with "all" stakeholders.

"This decision was not made without some reflection.  As we embarked on this process, we were not unaware of, nor had we forgotten the external factors that ignited this conflict in our midst."

President Mnangagwa said the decision to resolve Gukurahundi "on our own, amongst ourselves is based on the realisation that none but ourselves can determine our destiny as a nation." "Okonakalayo elizweni kulungiswa ngabanikazi balo. Zvinokanganisika munyika, zvinogadziriswa nevene vayo," he quipped.

"I, therefore, take this opportunity to urge everyone involved in this exercise to maintain heightened alertness for external influences that seek to derail our process and drive us back to a scenario of internal disputes and conflict. The unity of our nation must be guarded jealously against detractors both internal and external."

The president also announced that the budget for the Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme was confirmed and in place.

"We are committed to ensuring transparency and accountability in this process, and the figures will be reviewed before being made public," he said.

"I want to assure you that all the necessary equipment and modalities are in place for the successful implementation of this mammoth task. All the participants of this exercise have been availed with the necessary equipment to enable them to achieve our noble objectives."

Mnangagwa reiterated that this initiative is implemented for the benefit of people and his commitment to a victim-centered approach remains "steadfast, ensuring that the process is not just efficient but also empathetic."

The president also praised the Matabeleland Collective for their active role in engaging him since the process started in 2019.

However, Matabeleland Collective, a network of the clergy and civic society groups in the region developed cracks after some of the members felt uneasy when they were viewed as aligned to the Zanu-PF-led government and broke away to form a new platform known as Matabeleland Forum.

"Our journey has been marked by collaboration with various organisations, civic societies, faith-based groups, and Chiefs from Matabeleland North and South," said the president.

Source - cite

Comments


Must Read

Serious infighting erupts in CCC

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe's shoot to kill policy to stay

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Kasukuwere's son loses US$33,000 to conmen

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Musvamhiri wins case in Shiri estate wrangle

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Man axes neighbour over girlfriend

7 mins ago | 3 Views

CCC has plunged deeper into further chaos and confusion

18 mins ago | 48 Views

Mahere quits

20 mins ago | 51 Views

Chamisa must account for 'missing' CCC funds

30 mins ago | 95 Views

CCC MPs frustrated by Chamisa's decision to quit

31 mins ago | 58 Views

'A PhD to become the minimum qualification for headmasters in Zimbabwe'

31 mins ago | 37 Views

Who will lead Chamisa-less CCC

44 mins ago | 50 Views

Delta, Zimra fight over US$ tax

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Chimurenga music lives on -Kurai Makore

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Chamisa not forming new party

2 hrs ago | 882 Views

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger withdraw from ECOWAS

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwean minister 'abandons' wife of 15 years, moves in with his new flame

3 hrs ago | 855 Views

Chamisa was placed in a suffocating environment

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

CCC names new spokesman

3 hrs ago | 818 Views

Chamisa says he is building a big church

3 hrs ago | 806 Views

ZBC chief executive officer faces forensic investigation

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

Chamisa, Biti a team of irreconcilable rivals

3 hrs ago | 551 Views

A generation of EDiots

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Chamisa remains a formidable force in the court of public opinion

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

'Gukurahundi not a small, tiny issue'

5 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zimbabwean minister speaks on education sector collapse

5 hrs ago | 315 Views

'We are behind Chamisa'

5 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Mthuli Ncube wants PPPs in stadiums revamp

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

Sandra gets ready for roasting

5 hrs ago | 748 Views

Actress unveils tech platform to streamline Zimbabwean immigration to Canada

6 hrs ago | 173 Views

'Chamisa must introspect, map the way forward'

6 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zanu-PF 2 seats away from two-thirds majority agenda

6 hrs ago | 281 Views

CCC MPs left in limbo after Chamisa bombshell

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

Econet complainant takes fight to new ICT minister

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Sex scandal brings down ex-CZI boss

6 hrs ago | 733 Views

Chamisa surrenders hard-won political and democratic space

6 hrs ago | 226 Views

Belarus strongman dispatches 'smallhouse' to Mnangagwa's wife

6 hrs ago | 781 Views

Tsvangirai not resigning as MP in support of Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mahere to quit as MP in support of Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

'Mnangagwa Gukurahundi genocide project illegal, futile without truth telling'

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

ZESA technicians arrested in stand-off with top prosecutor Reza

6 hrs ago | 504 Views

Chamisa receiving death threats after quitting CCC

6 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Grain millers flag 'artificial' mealie-meal shortages in supermarkets

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Armed SA man arrested while transporting 23 undocumented Ethiopians from Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

ZACC arrests top govt official over Mbudzi interchange project fraud

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

Chamisa activist tastes freedom after 9 months

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

BCC moves to stem dirt, chaos and decay in CBD

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

More houses for Zimra officers

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

BCC gives vendors ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 77 Views

Bosso treasurer presents unaudited financials again

6 hrs ago | 53 Views