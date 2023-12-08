Latest News Editor's Choice


Who will lead Chamisa-less CCC

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe's Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faces internal turmoiI after destroying itself from within amid political implosion, leaving the party rudderIess facing an uncertain future.

The CCC has been unabIe to appoint an acting leader after founding president Nelson Chamisa quit in a huff last week, citing infiltration and sabotage, resulting in chaos and a shift to appointing three new spokespersons.

The main question now is: Who will lead the CCC?

It is not yet clear. But certainly not Sengezo Tshabangu even though he spearheaded the recalls that imploded the party.

The party’s plan is: To revert to the 2019 leadership structure and executive of the now defunct MDC Alliance (or simply MDC as said at the time) after the Gweru Congress.

The CCC was formed in 2022 by the same people elected at the MDC Alliance Gweru Congress.

In fact, they say by a resolution of the MDC Alliance National Standing Committee and other relevant party structures.

So that is why they wanted Lynette Karenyi-Kore, one of three vice-presidents of the MDC Alliance elected then, to be the interim leader.

She refused.

Now the onus is on Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti to step up and lead, as the other co-vice-presidents of the MDC Alliance after the congress.

But Ncube and Biti have openly said they were not working with Tshabangu, so it will be hard for them to take the reins of power without losing credibility and integrity.

After Chamisa left, the old MDC Alliance 2019 National Standing Committee (now under CCC), as elected at the Gweru May 2019 congress, met in Harare yesterday to consider various issues relating to party affairs and the way forward.

They failed to appoint an acting leader.

Instead, they resolved to, with immediate effect, appoint  Nqobizitha Mlilo as the Acting Spokesperson of the party. Mlilo will be deputised by  Caston Mateu as the First Deputy Spokesperson and Discent Bajila as the Second Deputy Spokesperson.

After the 2019 congress, Hwange MP Daniel Molokele (formerly Fortune Mguni), was the spokesman, having replaced Jacob Mafume, now Harare mayor.

Molokele is supporting Chamisa.

There is another problem.

The party constitution being used is different from the one that Tshabangu submitted to the Speaker of Parliament and Senate president, well as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and Minister of Local Government to effect the dubious recalls that led to Chamisa's quitting and party implosion.

This means there is problem of using different constitutions to fix the same issue, which may presented legal challenges.

The irony is that Chamisa was pushed out - and he jumped ship - for purported arbitrary leadership, but now the party has been left rudderIess - looking back to the future.

