CCC MPs frustrated by Chamisa's decision to quit

News / Local

by Staff reporter

CCC Members of Parliament have expressed frustration over Nelson Chamisa's decision to quit the party without informing them about his plans.On Thursday, Chamisa abruptly resigned from CCC, causing widespread confusion and panic within the rank and file of the party.In a 13-page statement addressed to the people of Zimbabwe, Chamisa said CCC has been "infiltrated, contaminated and bastardised" by Zanu-PF and its political proxies.The NewsHawks reported that some CCC officials phoned the publication when Chamisa announced as they sought to verify whether the news was true or false.One of CCC's vocal legislators reportedly sent a WhatsApp message to The NewsHawks reporter Ruvimbo Muchenje asking for information, soon after the news broke out.Harare East legislator Rusty Markham, Mt Pleasant legislator Fadzai Mahere, Harare Youth Quota MP, Takudzwa Ngadziore, Hwange Central MP, Daniel Molokele, and Masvingo Urban MP, Martin Mureri are some of the CCC who have publicly backed Chamisa.However, a CCC MP who spoke to The NewsHawks on condition of anonymity said they will wait to see what Chamisa plans to do before taking sides. Said the MP:"Many of us do not know what to do, because we are unaware of the vision. At this stage, we are not sure if he intends to form another party or not."I am sure we will be expected to run with his vision but it's quite unfair given that there were no consultations."Most people I have spoken to were caught by surprise, perhaps only a few people know what the plan is.Meanwhile, Marondera Central MP, Caston Matewu said he was not resigning from Parliament, while Hatcliffe legislator Agency Gumbo said he will consult his constituents. Gumbo wrote on X:"Strategy over Populism: This whole week I shall be meeting with various groups in my Constituency to explain President Chamisa's communique and the implications on the party which they voted for."Having openly stated my agreement with Prez Chamisa on the issues he raised, I shall also be consulting my constituents on the several options available to us at the moment. Our next steps must be strategic and collective."We must quickly resolve the questions of the day and refocus our efforts to winning state power."Chamisa walked away from CCC after Sengezo Tshabangu, who was virtually unknown to opposition voters before October 2023, recalled the party's MPs, senators and councillors.Analysts say Tshabangu's subterfuge wouldn't have succeeded without support from the executive, Parliament and the judiciary, as well as Zanu-PF.