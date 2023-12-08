Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa must account for 'missing' CCC funds

by Staff reporter
Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa says former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa could be heading for long days before the courts over party funds which he allegedly failed to account for.

Addressing a press conference in Harare on Saturday, Mutsvangwa said now that Chamisa is not in charge of CCC, he has to account for "missing" party funds. 
Said Mutsvangwa, as quoted by New Ziana:
"Organisations have ways in which to make you accountable. There are books that have to be looked at, there are assets, and there were funds which were received.

"We have heard of enormous complaints from CCC membership which went to campaigns and were not paid.

"Now that he's not in charge, I hope the books won't disappear because the remaining people have administration accounts to settle.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba claimed that Chamisa's former deputies in the MDC Alliance, Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube, want Chamisa to account for party funds dating back from the time he was the leader of MDC-T. He posted on X:

"They want a complete clean surrender of all Party assets, dating back from MDC-T days, and fully audited books.

"At issue are two monies given to Triple C: some more than USD3m which came from the EU, and which got vaporised with no trace at all; a further tranche from Zambia's Hichilema which again vanished with no trace.

"Both monies give the altercation an explosive regional and international dimension large enough to influence inter-state relations, and certainly solid enough to give Chikurubi new interns.

"Chamisa, in clear self-flagellation, has dared both Ncube and Biti down that mutually ruinous path after some prior agreement in their party that donations from outside, clearly done in breach of national laws, would have to be received and expended without any paper trail.

"Biti who was about to leave the country for, inter-alia, some three-year placement at the World Bank, has now vowed to stay his departure to ensure Chamisa is finished."

Chamisa stepped down as party leader of the CCC last week saying the party has been hijacked by Zanu-PF using its proxy, Sengezo Tshabangu.

Tshabangu recalled dozens of CCC legislators and local council representatives, and did not field candidates for some of the seats ahead of by-elections, allowing Zanu-PF to win them uncontested.

