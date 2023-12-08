Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CCC has plunged deeper into further chaos and confusion

by Staff reporter
18 secs ago | Views
The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has plunged deeper into further chaos and confusion after party leader Nelson Chamisa quit last last week in a huff, citing infiltration and sabotage.

CCC spokesman Promise Mkwananzi, who was appointed by Chamisa, has dismissed claims by former MDC Alliance executive members, saying the party met yesterday in Harare to discuss the current situation.

Mkwananzi says the meeting of the 2019 National Standing Committee yesterday, its resolutions and the statement they subsequently issued were "fake" as the CCC did not exist in 2019 .

The CCC was formed in 2022. Self-imposed secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu and his clique are conflating the MDC Alliance and CCC, which presents a knotty and complex entanglement with a messy past.

Chamisa and his supporters always argued CCC is a new party, bot an extension of the MDC Alliance. His rivals say it is a reincarnation of the same party.

Mkwananzi said:
"Citizen's Coalition For Change refutes a statement purportedly issued on its behalf on the 28th of January 2024 by unknown people claiming to be a Standing Committee.

"CCC was formed on the 24th of January 2022 and only celebrated its 2nd anniversary a few days ago. The party did not exist in 2019 and does not have a structure known as the Standing Committee. The party is yet to conduct its inaugural congress.

"CCC decisions are taken by its supreme decision-making body; the Citizens National Assembly (CNA) assisted by Provincial Taskforces and District Clusters.

"CCC deployees in parliament and local authorities, activists, members, local leaders, supporters and members of the public are urged to remain patient until formal communication regarding the way forward is made and confirmed to be authentic.

"Kindly disregard any statement purpoting to be from CCC which does not appear on the official social media handles of the party.

National Spokesperson
Promise Mkwananzi."

Source - newshawks
More on: #Mkhwananzi, #CCC, #Chaos

Comments


Must Read

Mahere quits

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Chamisa must account for 'missing' CCC funds

13 mins ago | 20 Views

CCC MPs frustrated by Chamisa's decision to quit

13 mins ago | 13 Views

'A PhD to become the minimum qualification for headmasters in Zimbabwe'

14 mins ago | 5 Views

Who will lead Chamisa-less CCC

27 mins ago | 7 Views

Delta, Zimra fight over US$ tax

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Chimurenga music lives on -Kurai Makore

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Chamisa not forming new party

2 hrs ago | 787 Views

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger withdraw from ECOWAS

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwean minister 'abandons' wife of 15 years, moves in with his new flame

2 hrs ago | 778 Views

Mnangagwa warns critics

2 hrs ago | 546 Views

Chamisa was placed in a suffocating environment

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

CCC names new spokesman

3 hrs ago | 760 Views

Chamisa says he is building a big church

3 hrs ago | 758 Views

ZBC chief executive officer faces forensic investigation

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chamisa, Biti a team of irreconcilable rivals

3 hrs ago | 522 Views

A generation of EDiots

4 hrs ago | 402 Views

Chamisa remains a formidable force in the court of public opinion

4 hrs ago | 385 Views

'Gukurahundi not a small, tiny issue'

5 hrs ago | 361 Views

Zimbabwean minister speaks on education sector collapse

5 hrs ago | 304 Views

'We are behind Chamisa'

5 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Mthuli Ncube wants PPPs in stadiums revamp

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

Sandra gets ready for roasting

5 hrs ago | 734 Views

Actress unveils tech platform to streamline Zimbabwean immigration to Canada

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

'Chamisa must introspect, map the way forward'

6 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zanu-PF 2 seats away from two-thirds majority agenda

6 hrs ago | 274 Views

CCC MPs left in limbo after Chamisa bombshell

6 hrs ago | 398 Views

Econet complainant takes fight to new ICT minister

6 hrs ago | 235 Views

Sex scandal brings down ex-CZI boss

6 hrs ago | 710 Views

Chamisa surrenders hard-won political and democratic space

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Belarus strongman dispatches 'smallhouse' to Mnangagwa's wife

6 hrs ago | 764 Views

Tsvangirai not resigning as MP in support of Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mahere to quit as MP in support of Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 262 Views

'Mnangagwa Gukurahundi genocide project illegal, futile without truth telling'

6 hrs ago | 165 Views

ZESA technicians arrested in stand-off with top prosecutor Reza

6 hrs ago | 499 Views

Chamisa receiving death threats after quitting CCC

6 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Grain millers flag 'artificial' mealie-meal shortages in supermarkets

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Armed SA man arrested while transporting 23 undocumented Ethiopians from Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

ZACC arrests top govt official over Mbudzi interchange project fraud

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chamisa activist tastes freedom after 9 months

6 hrs ago | 178 Views

BCC moves to stem dirt, chaos and decay in CBD

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

More houses for Zimra officers

6 hrs ago | 132 Views

BCC gives vendors ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Bosso treasurer presents unaudited financials again

6 hrs ago | 52 Views

Nkayi School of Nursing closed

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Scammed by Zimbabweans in the diaspora, job seekers lose fortunes

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

TTI apprehends motorists for illegal removal of clamps, hunt for four others underway

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

Completion of Lake Gwayi-Shangani to benefit Matebeleland South

6 hrs ago | 71 Views

Low expectations as Dembare go to Caf contest

6 hrs ago | 53 Views