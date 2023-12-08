News / Local

by Staff reporter

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has plunged deeper into further chaos and confusion after party leader Nelson Chamisa quit last last week in a huff, citing infiltration and sabotage.CCC spokesman Promise Mkwananzi, who was appointed by Chamisa, has dismissed claims by former MDC Alliance executive members, saying the party met yesterday in Harare to discuss the current situation.Mkwananzi says the meeting of the 2019 National Standing Committee yesterday, its resolutions and the statement they subsequently issued were "fake" as the CCC did not exist in 2019 .The CCC was formed in 2022. Self-imposed secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu and his clique are conflating the MDC Alliance and CCC, which presents a knotty and complex entanglement with a messy past.Chamisa and his supporters always argued CCC is a new party, bot an extension of the MDC Alliance. His rivals say it is a reincarnation of the same party.Mkwananzi said:"Citizen's Coalition For Change refutes a statement purportedly issued on its behalf on the 28th of January 2024 by unknown people claiming to be a Standing Committee."CCC was formed on the 24th of January 2022 and only celebrated its 2nd anniversary a few days ago. The party did not exist in 2019 and does not have a structure known as the Standing Committee. The party is yet to conduct its inaugural congress."CCC decisions are taken by its supreme decision-making body; the Citizens National Assembly (CNA) assisted by Provincial Taskforces and District Clusters."CCC deployees in parliament and local authorities, activists, members, local leaders, supporters and members of the public are urged to remain patient until formal communication regarding the way forward is made and confirmed to be authentic."Kindly disregard any statement purpoting to be from CCC which does not appear on the official social media handles of the party.National SpokespersonPromise Mkwananzi."