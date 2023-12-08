Latest News Editor's Choice


Man axes neighbour over girlfriend

by Staff reporter
Nembaware sentenced Ndebele to two years behind bars but suspended six months on condition of good behaviour.

The love of women has led to the incarceration of a Plumtree man for two years after he axed his neighbour in a jealous fit.

Message Ndebele (23) was arraigned before magistrate Joshua Nembare at the Plumtree Magistrates Courts on Friday last week.

The court heard that on January 21 this year, Ndebele went to his girlfriend's house and found his neighbour there.

In a fit of rage he struck his neighbour with an axe on the forehead. The neighbour was rushed to Plumtree District Hospital before police arrested Ndebele.

Selestine Madziwa represented the State.

Source - newsday
