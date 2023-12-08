Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Musvamhiri wins case in Shiri estate wrangle

by Staff reporter
12 secs ago | Views
One of the beneficiaries in the late former Air Force of Zimbabwe commander and Cabinet minister, Perrance Shiri's estate, Tanaka Musvamhiri, has had a case of forgery filed against her dismissed at the close of the State's case.

Harare magistrate Faith Mushure dismissed the case brought by Rufaro Shiri who was accusing Musvamhiri of forging her identity documents to benefit from Shiri's Estate.

Musvamhiri, who was being represented by Ashiel Mugiya from Mugiya Law Chambers, had argued that Shiri's allegations were fabricated in a bid to disinherit her as the late commander's biological daughter.

She also submitted that the DNA results which were obtained after a test with Whiteford Chikerema, Shiri's brother were authentic. She also denied allegations of misrepresentation to the executor of Shiri's estate, Sobuza Gula-Ndebele.

Rufaro had accused Musvamhiri of fabricating the DNA test result with Chikerema at the Global DNA Diagnostic Centre to benefit from the late former Cabinet minister's estate. Prosecutor Ruvimbo Matyatya alleged that Musvamhiri was well aware that her actual name was registered as Stephan Tanaka Musvamhiri which resulted in her appearing and being captured on the late estate's distribution account as Tanaka Stephanie Shiri.

Musvamhiri, however, argued that the birth certificate she was using was issued on May 31, 2005 when she was 12 years old and it was applied for by her grandmother Molly Muzondo.

Her lawyers also argued that Musvamhiri's grandmother was the one who supplied all the information on the birth certificate including the residential address. The defence indicated that when Musvamhiri's birth certificate was lost in 2010, it was again Muzondo who applied for a replacement.

Musvamhiri was 17 years old at that time.

Mugiya further argued that Musvamhiri could not be held responsible for the information supplied by her grandmother.

Source - newsday
More on: #Shiri, #Estate, #Lawyers

Comments


Must Read

Man axes neighbour over girlfriend

3 mins ago | 2 Views

CCC has plunged deeper into further chaos and confusion

14 mins ago | 32 Views

Mahere quits

17 mins ago | 34 Views

Chamisa must account for 'missing' CCC funds

26 mins ago | 75 Views

CCC MPs frustrated by Chamisa's decision to quit

27 mins ago | 45 Views

'A PhD to become the minimum qualification for headmasters in Zimbabwe'

28 mins ago | 29 Views

Who will lead Chamisa-less CCC

41 mins ago | 35 Views

Delta, Zimra fight over US$ tax

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Chimurenga music lives on -Kurai Makore

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Chamisa not forming new party

2 hrs ago | 862 Views

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger withdraw from ECOWAS

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwean minister 'abandons' wife of 15 years, moves in with his new flame

3 hrs ago | 839 Views

Mnangagwa warns critics

3 hrs ago | 598 Views

Chamisa was placed in a suffocating environment

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

CCC names new spokesman

3 hrs ago | 801 Views

Chamisa says he is building a big church

3 hrs ago | 789 Views

ZBC chief executive officer faces forensic investigation

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

Chamisa, Biti a team of irreconcilable rivals

3 hrs ago | 543 Views

A generation of EDiots

5 hrs ago | 413 Views

Chamisa remains a formidable force in the court of public opinion

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

'Gukurahundi not a small, tiny issue'

5 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwean minister speaks on education sector collapse

5 hrs ago | 314 Views

'We are behind Chamisa'

5 hrs ago | 1412 Views

Mthuli Ncube wants PPPs in stadiums revamp

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

Sandra gets ready for roasting

5 hrs ago | 746 Views

Actress unveils tech platform to streamline Zimbabwean immigration to Canada

6 hrs ago | 173 Views

'Chamisa must introspect, map the way forward'

6 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zanu-PF 2 seats away from two-thirds majority agenda

6 hrs ago | 281 Views

CCC MPs left in limbo after Chamisa bombshell

6 hrs ago | 407 Views

Econet complainant takes fight to new ICT minister

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

Sex scandal brings down ex-CZI boss

6 hrs ago | 726 Views

Chamisa surrenders hard-won political and democratic space

6 hrs ago | 225 Views

Belarus strongman dispatches 'smallhouse' to Mnangagwa's wife

6 hrs ago | 778 Views

Tsvangirai not resigning as MP in support of Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mahere to quit as MP in support of Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

'Mnangagwa Gukurahundi genocide project illegal, futile without truth telling'

6 hrs ago | 168 Views

ZESA technicians arrested in stand-off with top prosecutor Reza

6 hrs ago | 503 Views

Chamisa receiving death threats after quitting CCC

6 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Grain millers flag 'artificial' mealie-meal shortages in supermarkets

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Armed SA man arrested while transporting 23 undocumented Ethiopians from Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

ZACC arrests top govt official over Mbudzi interchange project fraud

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

Chamisa activist tastes freedom after 9 months

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

BCC moves to stem dirt, chaos and decay in CBD

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

More houses for Zimra officers

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

BCC gives vendors ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 77 Views

Bosso treasurer presents unaudited financials again

6 hrs ago | 53 Views

Nkayi School of Nursing closed

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Scammed by Zimbabweans in the diaspora, job seekers lose fortunes

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

TTI apprehends motorists for illegal removal of clamps, hunt for four others underway

6 hrs ago | 91 Views