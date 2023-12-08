Zimbabwe Health Minister's car ploughs into a cyclist

News / Local

by Staff reporter

On Monday afternoon, a significant road traffic accident involving the vehicle of Douglas Mombeshora, the Minister of Health and Child Care, transpired. The incident occurred near Christos shopping centre in Chinhoyi, around lunchtime, as the minister was en route to attend the funeral of Chief Nemakonde.According to sources from NewZimbabwe.com, the minister, who was a passenger in the vehicle, emerged unharmed despite the extensive damage inflicted upon his car when the driver collided with an unidentified male cyclist.The cyclist, unfortunately, suffered severe injuries in the collision. An anonymous source revealed, "The man sustained serious bodily injuries and was rushed to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital, where his condition is said to be critical."Inspector Ian Kohwera, the spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) provincial, confirmed that traffic authorities had received a report about a cyclist being struck, although an official report was yet to be compiled.The accident left both the cabinet minister and Mhangura Member of Parliament (MP) in a state of shock.