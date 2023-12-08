Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe Health Minister's car ploughs into a cyclist

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
On Monday afternoon, a significant road traffic accident involving the vehicle of Douglas Mombeshora, the Minister of Health and Child Care, transpired. The incident occurred near Christos shopping centre in Chinhoyi, around lunchtime, as the minister was en route to attend the funeral of Chief Nemakonde.

According to sources from NewZimbabwe.com, the minister, who was a passenger in the vehicle, emerged unharmed despite the extensive damage inflicted upon his car when the driver collided with an unidentified male cyclist.

The cyclist, unfortunately, suffered severe injuries in the collision. An anonymous source revealed, "The man sustained serious bodily injuries and was rushed to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital, where his condition is said to be critical."

Inspector Ian Kohwera, the spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) provincial, confirmed that traffic authorities had received a report about a cyclist being struck, although an official report was yet to be compiled.

The accident left both the cabinet minister and Mhangura Member of Parliament (MP) in a state of shock.


Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Car, #Accident, #Cyclist

Comments


Must Read

Bulawayo keeps cholera at bay

1 hr ago | 36 Views

ZAPU demands inclusion in Gukurahundi resolution process

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation surges following Zimdollar rout

1 hr ago | 103 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma suspended from ANC

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Serious infighting erupts in CCC

6 hrs ago | 2615 Views

Zimbabwe's shoot to kill policy to stay

6 hrs ago | 458 Views

Kasukuwere's son loses US$33,000 to conmen

6 hrs ago | 962 Views

Musvamhiri wins case in Shiri estate wrangle

6 hrs ago | 299 Views

Man axes neighbour over girlfriend

6 hrs ago | 447 Views

CCC has plunged deeper into further chaos and confusion

6 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Mahere quits

6 hrs ago | 652 Views

Chamisa must account for 'missing' CCC funds

6 hrs ago | 899 Views

CCC MPs frustrated by Chamisa's decision to quit

6 hrs ago | 440 Views

'A PhD to become the minimum qualification for headmasters in Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 352 Views

Who will lead Chamisa-less CCC

6 hrs ago | 556 Views

Delta, Zimra fight over US$ tax

8 hrs ago | 559 Views

Chimurenga music lives on -Kurai Makore

8 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chamisa not forming new party

8 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger withdraw from ECOWAS

8 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zimbabwean minister 'abandons' wife of 15 years, moves in with his new flame

8 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Mnangagwa warns critics

8 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Chamisa was placed in a suffocating environment

8 hrs ago | 397 Views

CCC names new spokesman

9 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Chamisa says he is building a big church

9 hrs ago | 1197 Views

ZBC chief executive officer faces forensic investigation

9 hrs ago | 455 Views

Chamisa, Biti a team of irreconcilable rivals

9 hrs ago | 900 Views

A generation of EDiots

10 hrs ago | 503 Views

Chamisa remains a formidable force in the court of public opinion

10 hrs ago | 456 Views

'Gukurahundi not a small, tiny issue'

11 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zimbabwean minister speaks on education sector collapse

11 hrs ago | 389 Views

'We are behind Chamisa'

11 hrs ago | 1934 Views

Mthuli Ncube wants PPPs in stadiums revamp

11 hrs ago | 445 Views

Sandra gets ready for roasting

11 hrs ago | 896 Views

Actress unveils tech platform to streamline Zimbabwean immigration to Canada

11 hrs ago | 210 Views

'Chamisa must introspect, map the way forward'

11 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zanu-PF 2 seats away from two-thirds majority agenda

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

CCC MPs left in limbo after Chamisa bombshell

11 hrs ago | 516 Views

Econet complainant takes fight to new ICT minister

11 hrs ago | 317 Views

Sex scandal brings down ex-CZI boss

11 hrs ago | 864 Views

Chamisa surrenders hard-won political and democratic space

11 hrs ago | 261 Views

Belarus strongman dispatches 'smallhouse' to Mnangagwa's wife

12 hrs ago | 899 Views

Tsvangirai not resigning as MP in support of Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 532 Views

Mahere to quit as MP in support of Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 330 Views

'Mnangagwa Gukurahundi genocide project illegal, futile without truth telling'

12 hrs ago | 249 Views

ZESA technicians arrested in stand-off with top prosecutor Reza

12 hrs ago | 576 Views

Chamisa receiving death threats after quitting CCC

12 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Grain millers flag 'artificial' mealie-meal shortages in supermarkets

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Armed SA man arrested while transporting 23 undocumented Ethiopians from Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 267 Views

ZACC arrests top govt official over Mbudzi interchange project fraud

12 hrs ago | 192 Views