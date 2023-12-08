Bulawayo keeps cholera at bay

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo province has the least number of cholera cases countrywide, statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care have shown.As of the 27th of January 2024, a cumulative total of 21 101 suspected cholera cases, 71 laboratory-confirmed deaths, 402 suspected cholera deaths and 2 296 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported.According to a situation report released by the health ministry, Bulawayo to date has recorded 22 cholera cases, compared to Harare, which has recorded the highest with 7 392 as of January 27, 2024."Matabeleland North has recorded 183 cases, Matabeleland South has recorded 435 and Midlands has recorded 503. Mashonaland East recorded 666 cases, Mashonaland West 832, Mashonaland Central has recorded 1 332 cases, Chitungwiza 1 587, Masvingo 2 409and Manicaland 5 740," the report read."150 new suspected cholera cases (9) suspected deaths and (10) laboratory-confirmed results were reported today. The cases were reported from Hwange (35), Makonde (22), Chitungwiza City (15), Mazowe (10), BRIDH (9), Mutare (8), Seke (7), Centenary (6), Bindura (6), Zvimba (6), Glen View (5), Buhera (4), Sanyati (3), Chipinge (3), Mbire (3), Chegutu (1), Mutoko (1), Hwedza (1), Budiriro (1), Mutare City (1), Kariba (1), Zvishavane (1) and Bikita (1)."The report highlighted that the outbreak has now spread to more than the 17 traditional cholera hotspot districts of Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza.