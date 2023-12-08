6 die, 5 injured as bus ploughs into Vitz

News / Local

by Staff reporter

At least six people died and five were injured in a head-on collision between a Toyota Vitz and an AVM bus on 28 January around 2.45 pm.The accident occurred at the 102-kilometre peg along Chivhu- Nyazura Road.In a statement on X (Twitter) police said," A Toyota Vitz motor vehicle with five passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with an AVM bus with 24 passengers on board.""Three victims were identified by their next of kin, Dzingai Mutsaru, a male adult (44) of Muguta Village, Nyashanu, Buhera, Eliah Makaza, a male adult (64) of Rusere Village, Buhera and Richard Kanongovere, a male adult (33) of Kanongovere Village, Murambinda" reads the statementThe names of the other three victims will be released after they have been identified by their next of kin.The bodies of the victims were taken to Murambinda Mission Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.