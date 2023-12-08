Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

6 die, 5 injured as bus ploughs into Vitz

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
At least six people died and five were injured in a head-on collision between a Toyota Vitz and an AVM bus on 28 January around 2.45 pm.

The accident occurred at the 102-kilometre peg along Chivhu- Nyazura Road.

In a statement on X (Twitter) police said," A Toyota Vitz motor vehicle with five passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with an AVM bus with 24 passengers on board."

"Three victims were identified by their next of kin, Dzingai Mutsaru, a male adult (44) of Muguta Village, Nyashanu, Buhera, Eliah Makaza, a male adult (64) of Rusere Village, Buhera and Richard Kanongovere, a male adult (33) of Kanongovere Village, Murambinda" reads the statement

The names of the other three victims will be released after they have been identified by their next of kin.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Murambinda Mission Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Vitz, #Plough, #Bus

Comments


Must Read

Refuse to be collected next week – BCC

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Push carts and washing of cars in city centre illegal, says BCC

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Bulawayo keeps cholera at bay

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

ZAPU demands inclusion in Gukurahundi resolution process

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation surges following Zimdollar rout

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zimbabwe Health Minister's car ploughs into a cyclist

3 hrs ago | 448 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma suspended from ANC

4 hrs ago | 539 Views

Serious infighting erupts in CCC

7 hrs ago | 3012 Views

Zimbabwe's shoot to kill policy to stay

7 hrs ago | 500 Views

Kasukuwere's son loses US$33,000 to conmen

7 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Musvamhiri wins case in Shiri estate wrangle

7 hrs ago | 314 Views

Man axes neighbour over girlfriend

7 hrs ago | 468 Views

CCC has plunged deeper into further chaos and confusion

7 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Mahere quits

7 hrs ago | 697 Views

Chamisa must account for 'missing' CCC funds

8 hrs ago | 996 Views

CCC MPs frustrated by Chamisa's decision to quit

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

'A PhD to become the minimum qualification for headmasters in Zimbabwe'

8 hrs ago | 384 Views

Who will lead Chamisa-less CCC

8 hrs ago | 582 Views

Delta, Zimra fight over US$ tax

9 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chimurenga music lives on -Kurai Makore

9 hrs ago | 104 Views

Chamisa not forming new party

9 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger withdraw from ECOWAS

10 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zimbabwean minister 'abandons' wife of 15 years, moves in with his new flame

10 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Mnangagwa warns critics

10 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Chamisa was placed in a suffocating environment

10 hrs ago | 405 Views

CCC names new spokesman

10 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Chamisa says he is building a big church

10 hrs ago | 1234 Views

ZBC chief executive officer faces forensic investigation

10 hrs ago | 464 Views

Chamisa, Biti a team of irreconcilable rivals

11 hrs ago | 939 Views

A generation of EDiots

12 hrs ago | 510 Views

Chamisa remains a formidable force in the court of public opinion

12 hrs ago | 462 Views

'Gukurahundi not a small, tiny issue'

12 hrs ago | 485 Views

Zimbabwean minister speaks on education sector collapse

12 hrs ago | 399 Views

'We are behind Chamisa'

12 hrs ago | 2026 Views

Mthuli Ncube wants PPPs in stadiums revamp

12 hrs ago | 448 Views

Sandra gets ready for roasting

13 hrs ago | 908 Views

Actress unveils tech platform to streamline Zimbabwean immigration to Canada

13 hrs ago | 213 Views

'Chamisa must introspect, map the way forward'

13 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zanu-PF 2 seats away from two-thirds majority agenda

13 hrs ago | 344 Views

CCC MPs left in limbo after Chamisa bombshell

13 hrs ago | 520 Views

Econet complainant takes fight to new ICT minister

13 hrs ago | 332 Views

Sex scandal brings down ex-CZI boss

13 hrs ago | 880 Views

Chamisa surrenders hard-won political and democratic space

13 hrs ago | 261 Views

Belarus strongman dispatches 'smallhouse' to Mnangagwa's wife

13 hrs ago | 913 Views

Tsvangirai not resigning as MP in support of Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 538 Views

Mahere to quit as MP in support of Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 334 Views

'Mnangagwa Gukurahundi genocide project illegal, futile without truth telling'

13 hrs ago | 262 Views

ZESA technicians arrested in stand-off with top prosecutor Reza

13 hrs ago | 589 Views

Chamisa receiving death threats after quitting CCC

13 hrs ago | 1518 Views