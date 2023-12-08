Push carts and washing of cars in city centre illegal, says BCC

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council has further clarified the issue of bringing sanity within the central business district stating that push carts are illegal and that long distance buses also have designated operating places which they have been shunning for years.This follows the February 9 ultimatum given to informal traders, kombi, bus and pushcart operators and those involved in illegal car wash business in the city centre to cease their illegal activities by then.Acting council corporate communications manager Ms Bongiwe Ngwenya said while vendors should operate from designated bays, a number of long distance buses within the city centre were operating without authority as all buses have designated places."Buses going to neighbouring countries such as South Africa are allocated space at Renkini Bus Terminus. The City of Bulawayo is also working with the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) to utilise the space for buses going to South Africa. This is work in progress and at the present moment NRZ has submitted building plans for the change of use of some of the buildings," she said.