Refuse to be collected next week – BCC
The City of Bulawayo would like to advise residents and stakeholders that there was a disruption in the refuse collection scheduled for Monday 29 January.
Areas affected are Famona, Hillcrest, Bradfield and heavy industry and surrounding areas in the city.
In a statement on X (Twitter) Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said: "The affected areas will be collected next week on their usual scheduled day of Monday, 5 February 2024."
"Residents are requested to return their refuse receptacles inside their properties until the scheduled collection. The City council sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused. "reads the statement.
Source - The Chronicle