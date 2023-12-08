Latest News Editor's Choice


Refuse to be collected next week – BCC

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The City of Bulawayo would like to advise residents and stakeholders that there was a disruption in the refuse collection scheduled for Monday 29 January.

Areas affected are Famona, Hillcrest, Bradfield and heavy industry and surrounding areas in the city.

In a statement on X (Twitter) Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said: "The affected areas will be collected next week on their usual scheduled day of Monday, 5 February 2024."

"Residents are requested to return their refuse receptacles inside their properties until the scheduled collection. The City council sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused. "reads the statement.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Bcc, #Push, #Illegal

