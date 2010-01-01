Zanu-PF's Tshuma confident of victory in Pelandaba-Tshabalala

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ASPIRING legislator for Bulawayo's Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency, Joseph Tshuma, says his vision is to empower young people to be economically independent in line with the Government's development agenda while promoting arts and culture hubs to enhance the fight against drug and substance abuse.A Zanu-PF cadre who is not new to the race as he once had a stint in Parliament, Tshuma has a passion for implementing youth-oriented projects with a focus on horticulture, poultry, and mushroom farming. On Saturday he will battle it out for the Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency by-election against Moreblessing Tembo (CCC) and Abraham Nkomo of the Democratic Opposition Party. Mr Gift Ostallos Siziva who was recalled from the seat was disqualified from contesting. In an interview, he said the future of the country rests on the shoulders of the youth hence his desire to seek office so he can work closely with communities to help improve livelihoods.Born in a family of eight, Tshuma (48) said his first port of call should he win the weekend by-election will be to reorient the youth with family values through holding fund-based seminars. "I was born into a Christian family and I highly value that and wish and want to see all people abiding by the Lord's commandments. I have worked for several organisations and even run my businesses," he said."In all my endeavours, I apply my Christian background. I have worked for big establishments such as OK and was employed in the management department. I also worked for Innscor, which has rebranded into Simbisa. So, I possess an understanding of human culture," said Tshuma."I am a man of the people. I have always been around people and the perception that people have that politicians are selfish is wrong. Instead, I am a selfless person. I have been that kind of person since I was young."The aspiring legislator said he drew most of his values from his father who was a reverend of a local church who taught him the importance of respect and treating all humanity with dignity.Tshuma said he also runs a successful milling company and hopes to expand it to create more employment for people in his constituency."I also have mining prospects under the name Success Mining. In my endevour to empower the youth I want to reintroduce a housing initiative in line with the Government's housing agenda," said Tshuma.Tshuma said he first ventured into politics in 1995, when he was still working for OK Zimbabwe."I became an active member of the party in 1995, as I would assist in sourcing resources. I joined the structures, where I started as a simple cell member in Pelandaba. I then rose through the ranks to become secretary for information and publicity for the youth wing in Pelandaba. The following year I was elected vice-chairman for the Pelandaba district's youth wing," he said."I was then elevated to the post of chairman. The following year I was elected unopposed to the same post. I was then made deputy secretary for transport and welfare at the provincial level."In 2013 I was elected as a committee member in the province but I didn't finish my term as I was again elected to the Central Committee and the rest is history," said Tshuma.He said venturing back into mainstream politics is centered on improving the lives of not only the people of his constituency but the country as a whole."I had to work hard to be where I am. I hold this constituency to heart and I will selflessly give my blood and sweat to see its development," said Tshuma."The youth as I have been saying must benefit from the Second Republic's transformative initiatives. I will never leave this constituency. To show that I am part of the people I gave up my life of living in affluent suburbs to live and experience what the people of this constituency experience."I want to see that people's needs are catered for and that the constituency is also developed," he added.Tshuma said among some of the Government-driven projects he is overseeing and advocating for the drilling of boreholes to address the water situation."Water is a must and this is the first and main thing on my agenda. Our city is known for being the cleanest and as it is we have the least cases of cholera. So, to ensure that we maintain that streak we will ensure a steady supply of water," said Tshuma.