Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Foreigners to pay U$5,000 for Zimbabwean citizenship

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Foreigners applying for Zimbabwean citizenship on the basis of permanent residence will be required to pay US$5 000 cash for both adults and minors while those who seek restoration of citizenship after renouncing it, will be required to pay US$1 000.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe yesterday gazetted new fees for obtaining various identity documents issued by departments under his ministry.

The new fees are stipulated in Statutory Instruments published in an Extraordinary Government Gazette yesterday and they are pegged in US dollars or equivalent at the prevailing interbank rate.

SI 7 of 2024, cited as Births and Deaths Registration (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations 2024 (No.17) contains new fees for birth and death records.

Issuance of initial birth certificate for persons six years or younger will remain free of charge while for those above six, it will be US$5 with an initial death certificate pegged at US$2.

A certified copy of any entry of birth or death certificate will cost US$5, while an extract from an entry relating to a birth or death or a certificate not provided for elsewhere will both cost US$2 respectively.

Altering a name in the register and correcting an error will cost US$5, while correcting an error originating from the Registrar-General's Department will be free of charge.

Changing a name by notarial deed or by the RG will cost US$50 and US$5.

Authentication and re-registration (for legitimacy purposes) will both cost US$20. An urgent birth or death certificate will cost US$10, while an external birth certificate will be US$15. An initial non-citizen birth certificate and its duplicate will cost US$10 and US$25 respectively.

According to SI 8 of 2024, cited as the Citizenship (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No.23) searching a set of records will now attract a US$10 charge while making a photocopy of any document or page will be US10 cents.

Issuance of a Temporary Travel Document will strictly be US$40 cash and there will be no other acceptable form of payment. A certificate for confirmation of citizenship and a certificate of registration of citizenship by descent for both minors and adults will be US$50 each.

A certificate of renunciation of Zimbabwean citizenship will be US$200 while restoration of citizenship by descent will be US$50 while other than by descent, the cost will be US$1 000.

Initial registration as a citizen, of a foreign person who is applying based on permanent residence for both adults and minors, will strictly be US$5 000.

According to SI 9 of 2024, cited as Brands (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No.7) registration or registration of a brand or the transfer of a registered brand will now cost US$5 while a duplicate brand certificate costs US$10.

According to Statutory Instrument 10 of 2024, National Registration (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No. 18) searching records relating to any year for any document, entry or other record is pegged at US$2, while fingerprint clearance will cost US$1 and urgent fingerprint clearance will cost US$5.

Photocopying services for documents will cost US$0,20 per page, while initial registration for persons aged 16 to 18 will remain free. For persons aged 18 and above, the registration fee will be US$2.

The fee for replacing a lost or torn document will be US$5 for standard service and US$10 for urgent service.

Replacement of lost or defaced metal or synthetic polythene identity documents for a resident has been pegged at US$10, while the fee for non-residents will be US$15.

For an urgent replacement of lost or defaced metal or synthetic polythene identity documents for a resident, the fee will be US$20 while for non-resident will be charged US$30 for the same services.

If a person is applying for a synthetic polythene identity document while already in possession of a metal identity document, the fee will be US$20 for residents and US$30 for non-residents.

Correction of errors due to an applicant on a metal or synthetic or polythene identity document will now cost US$25, while correction of errors due to the Department will remain free of charge.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Harare kids conned US$9,000 by bogus Manchester City agent

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Zimdollar crashes to lowest since its 2019 revamp

2 hrs ago | 566 Views

CCC orders MPs to stay put until Chamisa gives a signal

2 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zimbabwe slides further on the corruption index

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Utseya resigns

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Counterfeit electronic appliances flood Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Residents raise concern over councillors' stands

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Farmer loses 50 head of cattle to thieves

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabweans arrested in SA for robbing and kidnapping tuck shop owner

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

High Court quashes former Air Zimbabwe bosses' convictions

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bosso players boycott training

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Highlanders owe Mhindirira US$10 000?

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa revs up Harare's clean-up drive with 52 tractors

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mugabe Airport rehab shifts to domestic terminal

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Lake Mutirikwi hydro power project 75% complete

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

State opposes bail for Mbudzi fraud accused transport director

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa inputs abusers sentenced

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe farmers appeal for water tariffs review downwards

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zanu-PF's Tshuma confident of victory in Pelandaba-Tshabalala

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Countries under illegal US sanctions must unite against Washington

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

South Africa stun Morocco to clinch Afcon quarter-final slot

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Machete wielding robber flees naked

7 hrs ago | 458 Views

Tshabangu vows legal action against 'criminals' who repainted CCC offices in Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 861 Views

UK based Zimbabwe actress launches Miriam Makeba theatre production

12 hrs ago | 191 Views

Major Zimpapers shake-up looms

12 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zimbabwean nanny was surprised by the way Harry and Meghan first greeted her

12 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Zimbabwe left with 4 months grain supply

12 hrs ago | 415 Views

Smuggled vehicle dumped along riverbank

12 hrs ago | 383 Views

'Don't resign in solidarity with Nelson Chamisa,' CCC MPs told

12 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Donkey meat concerns surfaces in Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 237 Views

David Coltart urged not to resign in solidarity with Nelson Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 513 Views

CCC youths waiting for Chamisa's signal

12 hrs ago | 388 Views

Filabusi man arrested for fatally striking neighbour with brick

12 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament resumes sitting without CCC MPs

12 hrs ago | 506 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rise

12 hrs ago | 117 Views

Sikhala gets suspended prison sentence

13 hrs ago | 818 Views

BREAKING: Jameson Timba appointed CCC Interim leader

18 hrs ago | 4694 Views

Robbery accused Zanu-PF youth league boss escapes prosecution

21 hrs ago | 844 Views

Coltart says Bulawayo residents will decide if he stays or goes

21 hrs ago | 2115 Views

Bus operators ferrying illegal immigrants into and out of SA to lose permits

22 hrs ago | 931 Views

Zanu-PF's fingerprints in CCC chaos

22 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Bus route war turns bloody

22 hrs ago | 1737 Views

202 Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service officers graduate

22 hrs ago | 286 Views

CCC party offices in Bulawayo are being repainted with the colour blue

22 hrs ago | 2484 Views

Fake gold dealers nabbed

22 hrs ago | 267 Views

Man bashes wife for attending night party

23 hrs ago | 1085 Views

CCC factions face-off

23 hrs ago | 1873 Views

China supports Zimbabwe's HR development plans

23 hrs ago | 124 Views

Attach qualifications to incentives, says Zimta

23 hrs ago | 367 Views