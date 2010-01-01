Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Lake Mutirikwi hydro power project 75% complete

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Construction of the US$14,5 million mini-hydro power plant at Lake Mutirikwi Dam in Masvingo by Great Zimbabwe Hydro Power Company is now in the home stretch with the 5-megawatt station set for commissioning at the end of April this year.

Initially, the clean energy project, one of the many flagship ventures that have pivoted Masvingo towards self-sustainability in clean energy, was billed for commissioning in November last year before rescheduling.

Demand for irrigation water in the cane plantations in the Lowveld forced ZINWA to release water downstream of Lake Mutirikwi in the process causing delays in construction works that were taking place. The heavy rains late last month and early this month delayed work.

Great Zimbabwe Power Company projects coordinator Mr Hubert Chipfumbu yesterday confirmed the new timelines for commissioning the project saying everything was now in place for completion at the end of April with construction 75 percent complete.

"In the next fortnight, we will start the installation of electro-mechanical equipment such as turbines and alternators in the powerhouse and I am also happy that work on the penstock is proceeding according to plan.''

The penstock will channel water from the dam to the powerhouse where it will move turbines to generate electricity. Construction of a 24km powerline from the power station to Kyle sub-station was ongoing adding that everything was set for completion of the long-awaited project on the new set dates.

Construction works at the project started in March 2022 and the venture has aroused excitement within surrounding communities in Murinye and Chikwanda communal lands where the bulk of more than 150 unskilled workers were drawn from.

Lake Mutirikwi, which is Zimbabwe's second largest interior dam after Tugwi-Mukosi, bisects Chikwanda and Murinye communal lands in the Masvingo district, and communities in the two jurisdictions have welcomed the roll-out of the power project mainly for creating employment.

Great Zim Hydro Power Company is developing the 5MW power project working closely with a foreign partner, Frontier Energy of Denmark, and also local investors principally Old Mutual Life Assurance Company.

The mini-station is one of several planned for the larger irrigation dams, able to use the release of irrigation water to drive the turbines and raise the power required to run the pumps and other irrigation equipment.

The Government has announced plans to have a second 5MW plant further downstream taking the power output along Mutirikwi River to 10MW.

Feasibility studies for a bigger hydropower plant at Tugwi-Mukosi in southern Chivi that will generate 17MW have also been completed.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Harare kids conned US$9,000 by bogus Manchester City agent

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimdollar crashes to lowest since its 2019 revamp

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

CCC orders MPs to stay put until Chamisa gives a signal

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

Zimbabwe slides further on the corruption index

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Utseya resigns

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Counterfeit electronic appliances flood Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Residents raise concern over councillors' stands

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Farmer loses 50 head of cattle to thieves

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabweans arrested in SA for robbing and kidnapping tuck shop owner

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

High Court quashes former Air Zimbabwe bosses' convictions

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bosso players boycott training

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Highlanders owe Mhindirira US$10 000?

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa revs up Harare's clean-up drive with 52 tractors

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mugabe Airport rehab shifts to domestic terminal

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Foreigners to pay U$5,000 for Zimbabwean citizenship

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

State opposes bail for Mbudzi fraud accused transport director

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa inputs abusers sentenced

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe farmers appeal for water tariffs review downwards

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Zanu-PF's Tshuma confident of victory in Pelandaba-Tshabalala

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Countries under illegal US sanctions must unite against Washington

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

South Africa stun Morocco to clinch Afcon quarter-final slot

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Machete wielding robber flees naked

7 hrs ago | 434 Views

Tshabangu vows legal action against 'criminals' who repainted CCC offices in Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 803 Views

UK based Zimbabwe actress launches Miriam Makeba theatre production

11 hrs ago | 188 Views

Major Zimpapers shake-up looms

11 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zimbabwean nanny was surprised by the way Harry and Meghan first greeted her

11 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Zimbabwe left with 4 months grain supply

12 hrs ago | 396 Views

Smuggled vehicle dumped along riverbank

12 hrs ago | 374 Views

'Don't resign in solidarity with Nelson Chamisa,' CCC MPs told

12 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Donkey meat concerns surfaces in Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 221 Views

David Coltart urged not to resign in solidarity with Nelson Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 495 Views

CCC youths waiting for Chamisa's signal

12 hrs ago | 380 Views

Filabusi man arrested for fatally striking neighbour with brick

12 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament resumes sitting without CCC MPs

12 hrs ago | 490 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rise

12 hrs ago | 112 Views

Sikhala gets suspended prison sentence

12 hrs ago | 792 Views

BREAKING: Jameson Timba appointed CCC Interim leader

18 hrs ago | 4644 Views

Robbery accused Zanu-PF youth league boss escapes prosecution

20 hrs ago | 842 Views

Coltart says Bulawayo residents will decide if he stays or goes

21 hrs ago | 2107 Views

Bus operators ferrying illegal immigrants into and out of SA to lose permits

21 hrs ago | 922 Views

Zanu-PF's fingerprints in CCC chaos

21 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Bus route war turns bloody

21 hrs ago | 1723 Views

202 Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service officers graduate

21 hrs ago | 286 Views

CCC party offices in Bulawayo are being repainted with the colour blue

22 hrs ago | 2471 Views

Fake gold dealers nabbed

22 hrs ago | 265 Views

Man bashes wife for attending night party

22 hrs ago | 1077 Views

CCC factions face-off

23 hrs ago | 1869 Views

China supports Zimbabwe's HR development plans

23 hrs ago | 124 Views

Attach qualifications to incentives, says Zimta

23 hrs ago | 363 Views