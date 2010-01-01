Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso players boycott training

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
HIGHLANDERS pre-season preparations appear to have suffered an early setback after players refused to train demanding their signing-on fees yesterday.

A good number of players are believed to be owed signing-on fees from 2023.

During the club's annual general meeting (AGM) on Sunday, the executive secretary Morgen Dube admitted to members that they indeed owe several players their signing-on fees.

Players yesterday are said to have sought an audience of the leadership as they downed their tools.

Nothing had been agreed on between the club and players late yesterday and it remains to be seen if the players will get to work today.

Efforts to get a comment from the club were fruitless.

These developments come at a time when the club is planning a pre-season training camp outside of Bulawayo.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) induction workshop held at the weekend, Bosso vice-chairman Fiso Siziba confirmed the plans to set up a base outside Bulawayo for pre-season.

"l would say we have done training sessions locally but there is a plan for the team to go outside of Bulawayo. We are still assessing where they will go. We are a community team with supporters and chapters dotted around the country who will come and chip in. Last year we were in Beitbridge, probably this time around we will be somewhere in the Matebeleland region closer to home. I want to believe the coaches will soon come up with their provisional squad," said Siziba.

"From the workshop, we realised we are the leading club in terms of fans. We grossed around 178 000 fans from the 470 000 fans who watched football last season. We know our fans are eager for the season to start," said Siziba.

Highlanders have brought in Kelvin Kaindu who will be assisted by Try Ncube while Joel Luphahla has left the club.

So far, Bosso has signed Marvin Sibanda on a three-year contract. The 25-year-old played for Little Rock Rangers FC in the States. The Little Rock Rangers FC is an American soccer team based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Also, Bosso acquired the services of 24-year-old attacking midfielder Brian Ndlovu from Adachi FC on a three-year deal.

Last week, Bosso announced the capture of the duo of Reason Sibanda, who was at Arenel, and Brian Mlotshwa from Hwange. Sibanda scored eight goals for Arenel last season, while Mlotshwa was a vital cog in the Hwange backline.

Striker Calvin Chigonero, who was on loan at Bosso last season, has penned a permanent deal with the club.

Mvelo Khoza has been promoted to the first team from Bosso90.

In this same window, Highlanders have terminated the contracts of strikers Stanley Ngala, Washington Navaya, and winger Ray Lunga as the club seeks to sharpen their strike force.

Source - The Chronicle

