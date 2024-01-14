Zimbabweans arrested in SA for robbing and kidnapping tuck shop owner

News / Local

by Staff reporter

TWO Zimbabweans were arrested in South Africa's Mpumalanga province for allegedly robbing and kidnapping a tuck shop owner.The incident occurred last week.The suspects aged 24 and 26 allegedly committed the offence in the Mmemathleke, Mpumalanga province on January 14.South Africa's specialised police (The Hawks) spokesperson for Mpumalanga , Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Knowledge Komichi (24) and Chrispin Taona (26) have been charged with robbery and kidnapping.She said they appeared at Vaalbank Magistrate Court and were remanded in custody to 6 February for trial."They were arrested by our Hawks from Middelburg for house robbery and kidnapping which took place on Sunday,14 January 2024 at around 2am at Mmemathleke policing area in Mpumalanga," said Capt Sekgotodi."It is alleged that the suspects went to Bissy Tuck Shop where they destroyed a wall and gained entry before robbing the owner of stock worth R20 000. They later kidnapped the shopkeeper and fled.""Later the landlord, the owner of the property noticed the incident and contacted the occupier of the property Mahammed Mosharraf, a Bangladeshi citizen, residing at Makau section Mmamethlake".She said Mr Mosharraf went to the tuck shop, where upon arrival he found stock scattered all over the floor and the shopkeeper missing.He tried to call the victim's phone which was ringing with no response before reporting the matter to the police.Capt Sekgotodi said later on the same day, Mr Mosharraf received a call from an unknown person demanding R50 000 ransom from him so that he could release the shopkeeper."The suspects kept on calling with different cell phone numbers. They reduced the demand to R20 000. LCRC, Detectives and Middelburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation on standby were summoned to the crime scene," she said."Information was followed which led the team to Hammanskraal where the team negotiated for drop off and the suspects agreed on a spot. The team used the complainant to negotiate for a delivery plan. After the money was dropped, the suspect tried to collect the money resulting in his arrest. The other two evaded arrest. The arrested suspect led the team to a house in Hammanskraal where one suspect was found with the victim and arrested".She said the R20 000 ransom money was recovered and two suspects were arrested.Capt Sekgotodi said they were still tracing the other two suspects.