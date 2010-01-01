Latest News Editor's Choice


Farmer loses 50 head of cattle to thieves

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
AN organised cattle rustling syndicate has reportedly descended on Umguza District on the outskirts of Bulawayo where one farmer has been left counting losses after the thieves raided his farm and stole 50 head of cattle on different occasions since the beginning of last year.

Working closely with locals, police have escalated the fight against the criminals, amid growing concerns that the stolen meat finds its way to Bulawayo markets for cheap sales at some butcheries and on the streets. So daring are the cattle rustlers that in some instances they leave evidence in the form of cowbells, heads, hooves, and ear tags where they would have slaughtered the stolen animals.

Mr Kindness Ndlovu of Ward 16 in Umguza District is one of the affected cattle farmers feeling the scourge of stock theft, a major problem that costs the livestock industry hundreds of thousands of United States dollars every year. He lost over 50 beasts to cattle rustlers, which by any standards is a massive loss of income while thieves appear to act with impunity.

"The only things that these stock thieves leave as evidence are the heads, ear tags, or cowbells of your cattle left at the scene," Mr Ndlovu told a meeting during a police anti-stock theft awareness campaign on the outskirts of Bulawayo near Khami in Umguza District.

"Having worked so hard over the years to grow my herd, it pains me to see someone straying into my kraal and taking what does not belong to them."

Cases of stock theft are rampant across Zimbabwe with rustlers hitting hardest farmers in border areas where they work with cross-border syndicates to steal livestock. On average, between 5 000 and 10 000 cases of livestock theft are reported each year in the country according to the Zimbabwe Republic Police Anti-Stock Theft Unit.

The unit has over the years intensified its campaigns, deployments, and community-based initiatives to fight animal theft, which is causing huge losses to farmers, and high levels of anxiety in communities that have built their flock over the years.

Mr Ndlovu, who is a retired soldier, said he started losing his cattle early last year, and the trend continued until December last year. "I have been a cattle farmer for more than 20 years and losing such a huge number of cattle is completely new to me," he said.

 "Stock thieves are depriving us of the much-needed income. What is even more saddening is that they even kill a pregnant cow and then remove the calf, leaving it lying on the ground."

The farmers told of how the daring stock thieves set traps in areas where the animals graze, and once the animal is ensnared, they immediately axe it to death before skinning it and fleeing.

 "I am even thinking of selling the remaining herd because I fear that I might end up losing the entire herd with all my efforts going down the drain.

Whenever I sell my cattle, each animal goes for US$400 and, therefore, if you multiply that amount by 50, it translates to US$20 000, which l have lost," said Mr Ndlovu

Another farmer, Mr Mandlenkosi Gamangu said there is rampant stock theft in the area, a development that continues to destroy livelihoods.

"As farmers, our wealth lies in our herd. We invest a lot in our cattle when we buy vaccines so that we get returns, but thieves come and take away that wealth. This is getting out of hand l hope the culprits get caught sooner than later," he said.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, said they have launched a three-day campaign in response to an increase in stock theft.

He said last week farmers in Ward 16 caught two Honda Fit cars carrying carcasses of stolen beasts.

"Livestock, particularly cattle, form an integral part of our economy, and farmers must uphold strategies being churned out by the ZRP to ensure livestock security," said Insp Ncube.

He urged farmers to tighten their surveillance mechanism to curb the scourge.

"Most of these cattle that are stolen, slaughtered, and then transported to business centres in either Honda fits or donkey-drawn carts," said Insp Ncube.

Ward 16 Cllr Obert Mangwana said he is working with local farmers and the police to address the problem.

He has also donated fuel to farmers who are part of the neighbourhood watch committee to fuel their cars for night patrols.

"We are facing a very difficult situation that is why everyone needs to be hands-on. At the moment, we are also working on fixing the road so that movement can be easy for those patrolling," says Cllr Mangwana.

Source - The Chronicle

