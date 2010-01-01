Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Counterfeit electronic appliances flood Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) has flagged the increasing proliferation of counterfeit goods especially electronic appliances, amid calls for Zimbabweans to be wary of the products.

In a statement, CCZ director of corporate affairs Phillimon Chereni said council had noted with concern a marked increase in complaints about fake goods especially apparel and electrical devices that are being sold to gullible customers at deeply discounted rates.

"The Consumer Council of Zimbabwe, through routine surveys, consumer complaints received in our offices have shown a marked increase in consumer complaints over the proliferation of counterfeit products, especially electrical gadgets and clothing items ranging from sneakers, shoes, among others, which are imitations of top brands and these are sold to unsuspecting consumers by way of price reductions," he said.

Chereni advised consumers to check spelling on fake products, as many are incorrectly spelt.

"If consumers do not check, they end up buying fake ones, assuming they are original. Section 10 of the Consumer Protection Act [Chapter 14:44] stipulates that consumers have a right to fair value, good quality and safety of goods and services," he said.

He said CCZ was lobbying the Industry and Commerce ministry to ensure products conform to safety and quality standards, while working with regulators like Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) to create a database of dealers selling recommended solar gadgets.

"Suppliers are prohibited from selling or marketing any goods or services to consumers unless such goods conform to mandatory safety and quality standards prescribed in accordance with the law of the land," he said.

"CCZ is also happy to announce that through lobbying the Ministry of Industry and Commerce has since constituted Bureau Veritas, responsible for testing any implements to ascertain if they conform to standards and quality," said.

He said the CCZ was working with Zera to create a database of dealers who sell recommended solar gadgets.

"CCZ has awareness programmes informing consumers to be wary when purchasing gadgets. Such programmes are part of our educational awareness initiative designed to ensure that consumers are well-informed before making any purchase," he said.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Harare kids conned US$9,000 by bogus Manchester City agent

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zimdollar crashes to lowest since its 2019 revamp

2 hrs ago | 562 Views

CCC orders MPs to stay put until Chamisa gives a signal

2 hrs ago | 567 Views

Zimbabwe slides further on the corruption index

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Utseya resigns

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Residents raise concern over councillors' stands

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Farmer loses 50 head of cattle to thieves

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabweans arrested in SA for robbing and kidnapping tuck shop owner

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

High Court quashes former Air Zimbabwe bosses' convictions

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bosso players boycott training

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Highlanders owe Mhindirira US$10 000?

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa revs up Harare's clean-up drive with 52 tractors

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mugabe Airport rehab shifts to domestic terminal

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Lake Mutirikwi hydro power project 75% complete

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Foreigners to pay U$5,000 for Zimbabwean citizenship

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

State opposes bail for Mbudzi fraud accused transport director

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa inputs abusers sentenced

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe farmers appeal for water tariffs review downwards

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zanu-PF's Tshuma confident of victory in Pelandaba-Tshabalala

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Countries under illegal US sanctions must unite against Washington

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

South Africa stun Morocco to clinch Afcon quarter-final slot

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Machete wielding robber flees naked

7 hrs ago | 457 Views

Tshabangu vows legal action against 'criminals' who repainted CCC offices in Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 860 Views

UK based Zimbabwe actress launches Miriam Makeba theatre production

12 hrs ago | 191 Views

Major Zimpapers shake-up looms

12 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zimbabwean nanny was surprised by the way Harry and Meghan first greeted her

12 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Zimbabwe left with 4 months grain supply

12 hrs ago | 413 Views

Smuggled vehicle dumped along riverbank

12 hrs ago | 382 Views

'Don't resign in solidarity with Nelson Chamisa,' CCC MPs told

12 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Donkey meat concerns surfaces in Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 237 Views

David Coltart urged not to resign in solidarity with Nelson Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 512 Views

CCC youths waiting for Chamisa's signal

12 hrs ago | 388 Views

Filabusi man arrested for fatally striking neighbour with brick

12 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament resumes sitting without CCC MPs

12 hrs ago | 506 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rise

12 hrs ago | 117 Views

Sikhala gets suspended prison sentence

13 hrs ago | 818 Views

BREAKING: Jameson Timba appointed CCC Interim leader

18 hrs ago | 4693 Views

Robbery accused Zanu-PF youth league boss escapes prosecution

21 hrs ago | 844 Views

Coltart says Bulawayo residents will decide if he stays or goes

21 hrs ago | 2114 Views

Bus operators ferrying illegal immigrants into and out of SA to lose permits

22 hrs ago | 931 Views

Zanu-PF's fingerprints in CCC chaos

22 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Bus route war turns bloody

22 hrs ago | 1737 Views

202 Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service officers graduate

22 hrs ago | 286 Views

CCC party offices in Bulawayo are being repainted with the colour blue

22 hrs ago | 2484 Views

Fake gold dealers nabbed

22 hrs ago | 267 Views

Man bashes wife for attending night party

23 hrs ago | 1085 Views

CCC factions face-off

23 hrs ago | 1873 Views

China supports Zimbabwe's HR development plans

23 hrs ago | 124 Views

Attach qualifications to incentives, says Zimta

23 hrs ago | 367 Views