Counterfeit electronic appliances flood Zimbabwe

The Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) has flagged the increasing proliferation of counterfeit goods especially electronic appliances, amid calls for Zimbabweans to be wary of the products.In a statement, CCZ director of corporate affairs Phillimon Chereni said council had noted with concern a marked increase in complaints about fake goods especially apparel and electrical devices that are being sold to gullible customers at deeply discounted rates."The Consumer Council of Zimbabwe, through routine surveys, consumer complaints received in our offices have shown a marked increase in consumer complaints over the proliferation of counterfeit products, especially electrical gadgets and clothing items ranging from sneakers, shoes, among others, which are imitations of top brands and these are sold to unsuspecting consumers by way of price reductions," he said.Chereni advised consumers to check spelling on fake products, as many are incorrectly spelt."If consumers do not check, they end up buying fake ones, assuming they are original. Section 10 of the Consumer Protection Act [Chapter 14:44] stipulates that consumers have a right to fair value, good quality and safety of goods and services," he said.He said CCZ was lobbying the Industry and Commerce ministry to ensure products conform to safety and quality standards, while working with regulators like Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) to create a database of dealers selling recommended solar gadgets."Suppliers are prohibited from selling or marketing any goods or services to consumers unless such goods conform to mandatory safety and quality standards prescribed in accordance with the law of the land," he said."CCZ is also happy to announce that through lobbying the Ministry of Industry and Commerce has since constituted Bureau Veritas, responsible for testing any implements to ascertain if they conform to standards and quality," said.He said the CCZ was working with Zera to create a database of dealers who sell recommended solar gadgets."CCZ has awareness programmes informing consumers to be wary when purchasing gadgets. Such programmes are part of our educational awareness initiative designed to ensure that consumers are well-informed before making any purchase," he said.