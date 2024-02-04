Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mutsvangwa failed war veterans

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
FIRED War Veterans and Liberation Struggle Affairs minister Chris Mutsvangwa was at loggerheads with war veterans, who believe he did little to improve their welfare and incorporation into the development matrix.

President Emerson Mnangagwa on Saturday sacked Mutsvangwa, who has been his key ally, but did not give reasons.

Mutsvangwa played a key role in the 2017 military coup that brought Mnangagwa to power.
He has however been colliding with war veterans over the years, having been fired as chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association (ZNLWVA) in April last year, over accusations of unprofessionalism and failure to improve their livelihoods, before dramatically bouncing back as minister after the disputed general elections.

Although he said he does not know why Mutsvangwa was fired, ZNLWVA secretary-general Edward Dube confirmed there was bad blood between the executive and the minister.

"The association does not celebrate but is not disappointed when an appointing authority disappoints a minister who has failed to collaborate with the war veterans community on matters of association and national interest which the association has been advocating since his appointment," said Dube.

"The issues were raised in writing to the honourable minister, but he did not respond or acknowledge receipt.

"He was not propagating constitutional and statutory obligations stated in the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Act (Chapter 17:12) and the constitution of Zimbabwe."

The ZNLWVA executive wrote a congratulatory letter to Mutsvangwa in last October after his appointment as minister, highlighting their grievances and key priority areas of collaboration. He neither responded nor acknowledged.

In the letter dated 22 October 2023 seen by The NewsHawks, war veterans urged Mutsvangwa to prioritise collaboration and mending relations while rebuilding lost trust.

"Congratulations on your appointment as the Cabinet Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs in Zimbabwe. This esteemed role presents a valuable opportunity to make a significant impact on the lives of war veterans," read the letter by Andrease Mathibela, ZNLWVA chairperson.

"We recognise that there has been an unsynchronised relationship between the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association (ZNLWVA) leadership and the ministry in the past. However, we believe that by adopting an inclusive approach, you can rebuild trust and foster a productive collaboration."

The ZNLWVA said the inclusive approach should address the needs of war veterans and ensure their overall well-being through policy development, advocacy and representation and access to benefits and support.

The war veterans' grouping urged Mutsvangwa to collaborate with the ZNLWVA to develop policies that directly address challenges faced by the former freedom fighters, by seeking recommendations based on their first-hand experiences.

"The collaboration should recognize the ZNLWVA as a strong advocate for war veterans within the government. Emphasize that you value their role in safeguarding the interests of war veterans and commit to actively involving them in decision-making processes. By working together, you (Mutsvangwa) can effectively communicate and address the concerns, rights, and welfare of war veterans within the government structure," reads the ZNLWVA letter.

"Collaborate with the ZNLWVA to ensure that war veterans have seamless access to the programmes and benefits administered by your ministry. Seek their input in designing and delivering benefits, while jointly identifying gaps and proposing improvements to enhance the support provided to war veterans."

The ZNLWVA also urged Mutsvangwa to develop initiatives that promote entrepreneurship, skills development, and employment opportunities specifically designed for war veterans to sustain their livelihoods.

The grouping has also demanded that Mutsvangwa ensure that social support and welfare services are made readily available to war veterans, which includes healthcare, counselling services, housing and other social welfare programmes.

On land ownership, the ZNLWVA said Mutsvangwa should promote access to farmland and residential stands for war veterans.

The grouping also demanded adjustments to the land tenure system that would see them having long-term access to land.

The ZNLWVA also demanded that Mutsvangwa assist war veterans to access affordable housing loans, subsidies, or grants, while establishing partnerships with financial institutions to provide favourable funding terms.

"The proposed partnership with the ZNLWVA can address the needs of war veterans and ensure their overall well-being through access to farming land.

"Collaborate with the ZNLWVA to facilitate access to farming land for war veterans. Identify suitable agricultural land, provide necessary support in terms of land allocation, secure tenure rights, and assist war veterans with farming inputs, equipment, and training. By ensuring access to farming land, war veterans can engage in agricultural activities, secure a sustainable source of income, and contribute to food security and agricultural development in Zimbabwe," reads the letter.

"Advocate for legislative reforms and policies that protect the land rights of war veterans. Collaborate with the ZNLWVA to address land disputes and ensure secure land ownership for war veterans. By securing land tenure rights, war veterans can have long-term access to land for farming, residential purposes, and other productive activities.

"Provide agricultural support and training programmes for war veterans who have access to farming land. Collaborate with the ZNLWVA to offer technical assistance, capacity-building workshops, and knowledge-sharing platforms to enhance their farming skills, productivity, and sustainable agricultural practices. Facilitate partnerships with agricultural institutions and provide financial resources to support war veterans in their agricultural endeavours."

However, Mutsvangwa never responded to the letter, with nothing being done to improve the lives of war veterans.

This is not the first time for Mutsvangwa — who has a sense of entitlement about the liberation struggle while also always giving completely unrealistic explanations about the state of the economy detached from reality — has been sacked as minister or senior government official.

In 2018, Mnangagwa removed Mutsvangwa as his special adviser following the 2017 military coup which brought him to power.

Source - NewsHawks

Must Read

Mzembi sheds light on Chris' explosive outbursts in cabinet

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF focused on making Nelson Chamisa politically irrelevant

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Why Mnangagwa fired Mutsvangwa

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Chamisa's resigned MPs can contest again not as CCC members

6 mins ago | 4 Views

David Coltart must not resign for Chamisa

22 mins ago | 19 Views

Mutsvangwa firing triggered by his outburst against Mnangagwa's blue-eyed boy?

14 hrs ago | 4904 Views

Rufaro Stadium ready to host CAPS-Dynamos clash

14 hrs ago | 561 Views

Chamisa mobilises for new party

14 hrs ago | 4338 Views

Mutsvangwa's lifetime of sackings

14 hrs ago | 2443 Views

Zinara pleads with Zanu-PF over toll fees

14 hrs ago | 2353 Views

Europe extends Zimbabwe sanctions

14 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Diplomat dragged to court over Ponzi scheme

14 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more price hikes

14 hrs ago | 629 Views

Woman kicks 7-month-old baby

14 hrs ago | 551 Views

Moyo urges Gukurahundi hearings rethink

14 hrs ago | 692 Views

Zanu-PF linked space barons cause havoc

14 hrs ago | 278 Views

Allow media at Gukurahundi genocide meetings

14 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zimbabwe panics over grain shortages

14 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zimbabwe public schools ranked among the best in Africa

14 hrs ago | 506 Views

SA man in court for killing 6 Zimbabwean women

14 hrs ago | 947 Views

Ex-RBZ workers win labour row

14 hrs ago | 457 Views

Bribe taking cops jailed

22 hrs ago | 596 Views

Mwonzora's MDC presses for CCC's removal from party offices

23 hrs ago | 661 Views

Ostallos and Chibaya told to go and tell Chamisa that Manicaland says 'NO'

23 hrs ago | 2862 Views

New Zimbabwe Minister's photos goes viral on social media

24 hrs ago | 4210 Views

Mutsvangwa's shock sacking details emerge

24 hrs ago | 3982 Views

Mhlophe bounces back ab Bosso Chair

04 Feb 2024 at 18:03hrs | 435 Views

Sandra Ndebele receives her brand new car

04 Feb 2024 at 18:01hrs | 886 Views

Zanu-PF man becomes Pelandaba-Mpopoma MP with only 1 845 votes

04 Feb 2024 at 18:00hrs | 647 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Namibia over Geingob's sudden death

04 Feb 2024 at 17:59hrs | 224 Views

Zanu-PF wins all seats in Mash East

04 Feb 2024 at 17:57hrs | 360 Views

Mnangagwa assault case jumps court queue?

04 Feb 2024 at 17:56hrs | 493 Views

Markham follows Nelson Chamisa out of CCC

04 Feb 2024 at 17:43hrs | 682 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF finally gets two-thirds majority

04 Feb 2024 at 17:38hrs | 412 Views

Seh Calaz declares allegiance to Zanu-PF

04 Feb 2024 at 17:37hrs | 267 Views

Lawyer sues journalist over 'falsehoods'

04 Feb 2024 at 17:37hrs | 256 Views

Wicknell Chivayo's US$5 million spending binge

04 Feb 2024 at 17:36hrs | 399 Views

Zimbabwe gets 2 000 tractors from Belarus

04 Feb 2024 at 17:36hrs | 107 Views

JZ High School continues with 100% A-level pass rate

04 Feb 2024 at 17:35hrs | 328 Views

BCC to reverse decision to close 5th Avenue market

04 Feb 2024 at 17:35hrs | 245 Views

8-year wait over as Egodini finally reopens

04 Feb 2024 at 17:34hrs | 305 Views

'Chamisa is Zimbabwe's best foot forward!' said Chin'ono. An award winning journalist too, how nauseating!

04 Feb 2024 at 12:45hrs | 1045 Views

Namibian President dies after undergoing experimental treatment in US

04 Feb 2024 at 05:18hrs | 4642 Views

Mnangagwa fires his outspoken and militant political ally with immediate effect

03 Feb 2024 at 20:55hrs | 5311 Views

Opposition Politics in Zimbabwe, 1999 - 2024: An Obituary

03 Feb 2024 at 09:09hrs | 1252 Views

Zanu-PF pushes for law barring opposition members 'inviting' sanctions from running in elections

03 Feb 2024 at 05:33hrs | 1342 Views

Man threatens to bewitch girlfriend

02 Feb 2024 at 19:59hrs | 1560 Views

Fraudster jailed after impersonating 2 former ministers

02 Feb 2024 at 19:41hrs | 1495 Views

Matanga told to guard Chitando's docket

02 Feb 2024 at 17:27hrs | 3493 Views