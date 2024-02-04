Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Why Mnangagwa fired Mutsvangwa

by Staff reporter
36 secs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa fired his outspoken political ally Christopher Mutsvangwa as Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs with immediate effect for various reasons, but the trigger was his outburst against Information minister Jenfan Muswere - a presidential blue-eyed boy - over recent state-controlled media board changes.

Informed official sources told The NewsHawks that some of the reasons the militant Mutsvangwa was sacked include his dodgy business dealings with Chinese investors, his son Neville's commercial undertakings, especially regarding United States Starlink satellite internet service operated by the world's richest man Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX and fallout with war veterans ahead of their expected congress whose date is yet to be announced.

Besides, Mutsvangwa has bad relations with Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who was Acting President when Mnangagwa was recently on leave, and the military top hierarchy.

Sources say Mutsvangwa's attack on Muswere was the last straw. Muswere is close to Mnangagwa and his son Emmerson Junior.

He was instrumental in helping Mnangagwa escape the country into Mozambique and then South Africa after he was fired as vice-president by the late former president Robert Mugabe in November 2017, a trigger to the subsequent coup which brought him to power within two weeks of his expulsion. So, Muswere, appointed ICT minister after the coup, is like a son to Mnangagwa.

"Mutsvangwa was fired for several reasons, but the final straw was his attack on Muswere - and by extension Mnangagwa - over new board appointments at ZBC and Zimpapers. Mutsvangwa wrote to Mnangagwa complaining about Muswere, saying he was removing information or propaganda chiefs who helped Zanu-PF win elections and does not know anything about party policy. This was seen as gross interference in another ministry's affairs, brazen arrogance and unacceptable challenge to the highest appointing authority, the President," a source said.

"There were also other issues concerning his business dealings with the Chinese and his son's commercial undertakings, especially his connection with Starlink. The issue of war veterans who are disgruntled with him was also a major factor."

In a direct challenge to Mnangagwa and Muswere, Mutsvangwa told journalists at a Press briefing at Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare on 27 January that the removed board chairpersons of the state-owned Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) and state-controlled Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Ltd Dr Josaya Tayi and Thomas "Tommy" Sithole respectively were accomplished professionals who did a tremendous job during their tenures, particularly during last year's general elections.

Mutsvangwa reminded the President and the minister that Tayi and Sithole were at the forefront of Zanu-PF's disputed elections victory last year as they delivered an information tour de force, a great performance.

When Muswere was appointed by Mnangagwa as Information minister to replace Monica Mutsvangwa, Chris Mutsvangwa's wife, he moved to replace the ZBC and Zimpapers boards. More changes are coming at managerial and editorial levels.

Muswere appointed new boards, with Mnangagwa's approval, but Mutsvangwa was sulking. He was upset that Muswere had replaced board chairpersons appointed by his wife.

Mutsvangwa was already bitter that his wife was removed from the influential Information ministry to the less prominent Women Affairs, which disrupted alignment of government and ruling party communication services.

With his wife at the Information ministry and him as Zanu-PF communication boss, Mutsvangwa ran the show at both government and party levels. He had become an information czar, with bigger political ambitions.

During the 27 January Press conference, Mutsvangwa openly supported Tayi and Sithole, saying they had done a sterling job in leveraging the public media to support Zanu-PF during the recent elections.

This was a rare admission by Zanu-PF that they were abusing public media for a partisan party political agenda. The opposition and election observers have always accused the ruling party of capturing the public media, a charge Mutsvangwa inadvertently confirmed in his defence of Tayi and Sithole.

At the media conference, Mutsvangwa said: "I will divert a little bit because I'm the information secretary of the party. There have been changes now at the boards of the Ministry of Information, with new boards coming in.

"Unfortunately along the way, there have been aspersions cast upon the performance of some of the former board members. We want to say as a party those boards and their chairmen performed sterling work during their term of office. They are the ones who superintended the information and publicity drive of the party during the elections which we won. They delivered an information victory for the party those board members at ZBC and Zimpapers. They did a sterling job. They were selected in some instances personally by the head of state.

"I definitely know that chairman Tayi of ZBC was selected by the President. Every knows he is a professional doctor and everybody knows what he did to save the President in 2017 after the poisoning which happened in Gwanda. Everybody knows Comrade Tommy Sithole, the former chairman of Zimpapers, a professional in the media field, but a long-time cadre of the party even during the days when we were in the national liberation war. He is an accomplished sports administrator with footprint even in the International Olympic Committee and the President literally had to cajole him.

"I use the word cajole him to become the president [chairperson] of Zimpapers. Not only did he do a good professional job, he also ran the institution well. It made money, it is making money by the loads. So he is a man of supreme, exceptional achievements.

"We would not like people of that calibre to feel that after rendering such service to the President, to the party and to the organisation, there is impingement on their professional standing. No. They are competent Zimbabweans who loved their country, who render service and my department will be going to the President to make sure that we will throw a party for them here at party headquarters to recognise the sterling work they did in their term of office, particularly surrounding their covering of the national elections where every aspect was being made to cast our elections in a bad light. They defended the integrity of the Zimbabwean electoral process and that is a domain of information. They did a good job.

"Of course, we will be extending the invitation to the minister and his team so that they can come to the party of revolution and fully understand that we work as a team and we tap on the professional competence of Zimbabweans, their history, their patriotic credentials when boards are being selected and that they serve the president, they need to be recognised. So I just felt that we would want to put it on record that thank you Comrade Tommy Sithole and your board, thank you Comrade Tayi and your board at ZBC. You did a great work."

By publicly challenging Muswere - and Mnangagwa by extension - Mutsvangwa sealed his fate as minister. He was fired with immediate effect - a week later.

It is not the first time Mutsvangwa - who has a sense of entitlement about the liberation struggle and romanticises the anti-colonial war with hyperbolic stories while peddling delusional stories of economic recovery - has previously been sacked as minister or senior government official.

In 2018, Mnangagwa removed Mutsvangwa as his special adviser following the military coup which brought him to power. Mutsvangwa played a key role in the coup.

In 2016, Mugabe also fired Mutsvangwa as War Veterans minister over his acrimonious leadership succession battle.

He was booted out for "gross misconduct and disloyalty" and fanning factionalism in the party.

Mutsvangwa's dismissal came as Mnangagwa also appointed three deputy ministers.
The appointments were announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya through a statement from Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba.

The three deputy ministers are Omphile Marupi, who has been appointed deputy minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services; Sheila Chikosho, deputy minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, and Benjamin Kabikira, deputy minister of Local Government and Public Works.

Mutsvangwa (69) has worked as a senior public servant, diplomat and minister during his long political career, which has been characterised by dismissals.

Source - NewsHawks

Must Read

Mzembi sheds light on Chris' explosive outbursts in cabinet

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF focused on making Nelson Chamisa politically irrelevant

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa's resigned MPs can contest again not as CCC members

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Mutsvangwa failed war veterans

11 mins ago | 14 Views

David Coltart must not resign for Chamisa

19 mins ago | 13 Views

Mutsvangwa firing triggered by his outburst against Mnangagwa's blue-eyed boy?

14 hrs ago | 4900 Views

Rufaro Stadium ready to host CAPS-Dynamos clash

14 hrs ago | 560 Views

Chamisa mobilises for new party

14 hrs ago | 4333 Views

Mutsvangwa's lifetime of sackings

14 hrs ago | 2442 Views

Zinara pleads with Zanu-PF over toll fees

14 hrs ago | 2351 Views

Europe extends Zimbabwe sanctions

14 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Diplomat dragged to court over Ponzi scheme

14 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more price hikes

14 hrs ago | 629 Views

Woman kicks 7-month-old baby

14 hrs ago | 550 Views

Moyo urges Gukurahundi hearings rethink

14 hrs ago | 692 Views

Zanu-PF linked space barons cause havoc

14 hrs ago | 277 Views

Allow media at Gukurahundi genocide meetings

14 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zimbabwe panics over grain shortages

14 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zimbabwe public schools ranked among the best in Africa

14 hrs ago | 506 Views

SA man in court for killing 6 Zimbabwean women

14 hrs ago | 947 Views

Ex-RBZ workers win labour row

14 hrs ago | 457 Views

Bribe taking cops jailed

22 hrs ago | 596 Views

Mwonzora's MDC presses for CCC's removal from party offices

23 hrs ago | 661 Views

Ostallos and Chibaya told to go and tell Chamisa that Manicaland says 'NO'

23 hrs ago | 2858 Views

New Zimbabwe Minister's photos goes viral on social media

24 hrs ago | 4205 Views

Mutsvangwa's shock sacking details emerge

24 hrs ago | 3979 Views

Mhlophe bounces back ab Bosso Chair

04 Feb 2024 at 18:03hrs | 435 Views

Sandra Ndebele receives her brand new car

04 Feb 2024 at 18:01hrs | 885 Views

Zanu-PF man becomes Pelandaba-Mpopoma MP with only 1 845 votes

04 Feb 2024 at 18:00hrs | 647 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Namibia over Geingob's sudden death

04 Feb 2024 at 17:59hrs | 224 Views

Zanu-PF wins all seats in Mash East

04 Feb 2024 at 17:57hrs | 360 Views

Mnangagwa assault case jumps court queue?

04 Feb 2024 at 17:56hrs | 493 Views

Markham follows Nelson Chamisa out of CCC

04 Feb 2024 at 17:43hrs | 682 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF finally gets two-thirds majority

04 Feb 2024 at 17:38hrs | 412 Views

Seh Calaz declares allegiance to Zanu-PF

04 Feb 2024 at 17:37hrs | 267 Views

Lawyer sues journalist over 'falsehoods'

04 Feb 2024 at 17:37hrs | 256 Views

Wicknell Chivayo's US$5 million spending binge

04 Feb 2024 at 17:36hrs | 399 Views

Zimbabwe gets 2 000 tractors from Belarus

04 Feb 2024 at 17:36hrs | 107 Views

JZ High School continues with 100% A-level pass rate

04 Feb 2024 at 17:35hrs | 328 Views

BCC to reverse decision to close 5th Avenue market

04 Feb 2024 at 17:35hrs | 245 Views

8-year wait over as Egodini finally reopens

04 Feb 2024 at 17:34hrs | 305 Views

'Chamisa is Zimbabwe's best foot forward!' said Chin'ono. An award winning journalist too, how nauseating!

04 Feb 2024 at 12:45hrs | 1045 Views

Namibian President dies after undergoing experimental treatment in US

04 Feb 2024 at 05:18hrs | 4641 Views

Mnangagwa fires his outspoken and militant political ally with immediate effect

03 Feb 2024 at 20:55hrs | 5311 Views

Opposition Politics in Zimbabwe, 1999 - 2024: An Obituary

03 Feb 2024 at 09:09hrs | 1252 Views

Zanu-PF pushes for law barring opposition members 'inviting' sanctions from running in elections

03 Feb 2024 at 05:33hrs | 1342 Views

Man threatens to bewitch girlfriend

02 Feb 2024 at 19:59hrs | 1560 Views

Fraudster jailed after impersonating 2 former ministers

02 Feb 2024 at 19:41hrs | 1495 Views

Matanga told to guard Chitando's docket

02 Feb 2024 at 17:27hrs | 3493 Views