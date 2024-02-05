War vets celebrate Mutsvangwa's sacking

News / Local

by Staff reporter

MEMBERS of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) have hailed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's decision to sack Christopher Mutsvangwa as Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs minister, describing him as a non-performer.Mnangagwa dismissed Mutsvangwa on Saturday last week without giving reasons.Addressing journalists in Bulawayo yesterday, the association's national chairperson Andrease Mathibela, who claimed to represent approximately 30 000 members, said they were relieved by the sacking."We as war veterans are relieved. He was a non-performer. We had high expectations as we had so many issues that we wanted the government to address but to our disappointment, instead of engaging us, he was disengaging us, he was dividing us," Mathibela said."Instead of uniting us, he was more focused on Nelson Chamisa. Let's discuss welfare issues. It is not the majority of us who subscribe to what is described as bootlickers."Mathibela said war veterans were divided because of poverty."Not all of us are ambitious to rule this country. We have no business ruling this country as long as we find a visionary leader who then will give us an opportunity to participate in the mainstream economy. That is the kind of leadership we are looking for," he said."We are concerned over the absence of leadership that can take us to Canaan after 43 years. If some of us were not greedy, Zimbabwe would be the envy to many because it has resources. We might hate the British system but they educated us well."Mathibela accused Mutsvangwa of failing to deliver to his constituents."He did not do anything for us in the last 10 years when he was the chairman. We were surprised that the President went on to reward a non-performer," he said."We are concerned that President Mnangagwa is still surrounded by so many people who do not mean well for our country. We have people who are greedy and are tribalists."