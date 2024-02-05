Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe preparing yet another round of Zimdollar reforms

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
Government is preparing yet another round of currency reforms, President Mnangagwa told Cabinet today.

The Zimdollar is down over 90% since last year and the USD now dominates over 80% of transactions due to the collapse of public confidence in the Zimdollar.

Mnangagwa said soon the authorities will be announcing the way forward.




Source - newzwire

Comments


Must Read

WATCH: King Lobengula museum restored in South Africa

20 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabweans dismayed by Zanu-PF by-election sweep

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zimbabwe elections a farce

4 hrs ago | 640 Views

War vets celebrate Mutsvangwa's sacking

4 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Mopa reincarnation of Posa

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zanu-PF's pyrrhic victory

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

Unrepentant phone thief, ex-convict back in court

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Busisa Moyo imposter begs donations from business executive's colleagues

4 hrs ago | 278 Views

David Coltart reveals earning US$25 a month

4 hrs ago | 600 Views

CCC takes legal action to recover offices from Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Sikhala says Tsvangirai cried on his shoulders in a dream

7 hrs ago | 1332 Views

David Coltart will not resign resign for Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 498 Views

CCC factions fight over Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Mbudzi Interchange reaches 55% completion

7 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zesn blames recalls of opposition members for low voter turnout

7 hrs ago | 254 Views

Coltart attends AMALI conference

7 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa gets two-thirds majority

7 hrs ago | 251 Views

Survivors petition chiefs over Gukurahundi hearings

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Egodini finally re-opens

7 hrs ago | 413 Views

Zimbabwean man busted with explosives in SA

7 hrs ago | 171 Views

Man throws 5-year-old into blazing hut

7 hrs ago | 239 Views

US$100,000 fraud couple on the run

7 hrs ago | 477 Views

Man fined for assaulting Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zimbabwe army modernisation a top priority

7 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to issue withdrawal letters for underutilised farms

7 hrs ago | 426 Views

Millers dismiss claims of maize shortages

7 hrs ago | 55 Views

'Zimbabwe Parly not responsible for recalls'

7 hrs ago | 133 Views

Dembare, CAPS Utd match off

7 hrs ago | 140 Views

Radio personality busted with fake Zanu-PF IDs

16 hrs ago | 699 Views

Mzembi sheds light on Chris' explosive outbursts in cabinet

17 hrs ago | 930 Views

Zanu-PF focused on making Nelson Chamisa politically irrelevant

17 hrs ago | 900 Views

Why Mnangagwa fired Mutsvangwa

17 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Chamisa's resigned MPs can contest again not as CCC members

17 hrs ago | 790 Views

Mutsvangwa failed war veterans

17 hrs ago | 511 Views

David Coltart must not resign for Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 478 Views

Mutsvangwa firing triggered by his outburst against Mnangagwa's blue-eyed boy?

05 Feb 2024 at 04:33hrs | 5471 Views

Rufaro Stadium ready to host CAPS-Dynamos clash

05 Feb 2024 at 04:15hrs | 614 Views

Chamisa mobilises for new party

05 Feb 2024 at 04:14hrs | 5256 Views

Mutsvangwa's lifetime of sackings

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 2722 Views

Zinara pleads with Zanu-PF over toll fees

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 2715 Views

Europe extends Zimbabwe sanctions

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 1752 Views

Diplomat dragged to court over Ponzi scheme

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 1278 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more price hikes

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 764 Views

Woman kicks 7-month-old baby

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 617 Views

Moyo urges Gukurahundi hearings rethink

05 Feb 2024 at 04:11hrs | 775 Views

Zanu-PF linked space barons cause havoc

05 Feb 2024 at 04:11hrs | 293 Views

Allow media at Gukurahundi genocide meetings

05 Feb 2024 at 04:10hrs | 193 Views

Zimbabwe panics over grain shortages

05 Feb 2024 at 04:10hrs | 439 Views

Zimbabwe public schools ranked among the best in Africa

05 Feb 2024 at 04:09hrs | 606 Views