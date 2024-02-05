Zimbabwe preparing yet another round of Zimdollar reforms

News / Local

Government is preparing yet another round of currency reforms, President Mnangagwa told Cabinet today.The Zimdollar is down over 90% since last year and the USD now dominates over 80% of transactions due to the collapse of public confidence in the Zimdollar.Mnangagwa said soon the authorities will be announcing the way forward.