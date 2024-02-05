News / Local
Zimbabwe preparing yet another round of Zimdollar reforms
31 mins ago | Views
Government is preparing yet another round of currency reforms, President Mnangagwa told Cabinet today.
The Zimdollar is down over 90% since last year and the USD now dominates over 80% of transactions due to the collapse of public confidence in the Zimdollar.
Mnangagwa said soon the authorities will be announcing the way forward.
The Zimdollar is down over 90% since last year and the USD now dominates over 80% of transactions due to the collapse of public confidence in the Zimdollar.
Mnangagwa said soon the authorities will be announcing the way forward.
Zimbabwe is preparing yet another round of currency reforms pic.twitter.com/WFqXA9oPPo— Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) February 6, 2024
Source - newzwire