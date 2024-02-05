WATCH: King Lobengula museum restored in South Africa

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The legacy of King Khumalo Lobengula, the final monarch of the Ndebele people in Zimbabwe, is slated for conservation in Makhanda, Eastern Cape.The Sarah Baartman District Municipality has allocated nearly R80 000 for the renovation and restoration of the Lobengula Museum to preserve the memory of the descendants of the Ndebele King, who were kidnapped from Zimbabwe by Cecil Rhodes and forced to emigrate to South Africa; where they eventually settled in the Eastern Cape..Within its walls lies the narrative of the descendants of Lobengula and their displacement by colonial forces from Zimbabwe to South Africa.