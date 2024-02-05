Latest News Editor's Choice


Man kills grandmother on allegations of witchcraft

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
POLICE launched a manhunt for a man who fatally assaulted his grandmother and burned her clothes on allegations of witchcraft.

In a statement, police said Takudzwa Mugariri (25) assaulted his grandmother, Easther Marozva (94) with a log at Marozva Village, Chief Banga, and Shurugwi on 3 February 2024.

Police appealed for information that may help in apprehending the suspect.

"Police in Gweru are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Takudzwa Mugariri (25) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which his grandmother, Easther Marozva (94) died at Marozva Village, Chief Banga, Shurugwi on 03/02/24. The suspect had accused the victim of witchcraft before burning her clothes and assaulting her with a log. The victim was found with multiple wounds all over the body. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station."

Source - The Chronicle

